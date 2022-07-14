Portugal’s band of brothers

Few players have lit up the Men’s 20 EHF EURO in recent memory as Francisco and Martim Mota da Costa, the outstanding pair of Portuguese brothers, have in the current edition.

Already labelled as two of the players to watch in European handball, everything has fallen into place for the Mota da Costa brothers. Coming in the EURO after a career-defining season in the EHF European League Men with Sporting CP, where Francisco scored 61 goals and Martim 51, playing at home has only cemented their status as they have made history for Portugal.

The hosts secured first place in Group 1 of the main round and recorded a four-game winning run where no team was able to match them. Wednesday’s loss against Hungary, 30:33, was not a factor, as both Francisco and Martim were rested for the semi-final against Sweden.

“It really is flattering and humbling to be considered a rising star in this tournament. I try to give my best in every match to help our team. Playing for the national team is always a pleasure, especially when you play in this kind of tournament at home,” says Martim Mota da Costa.

Both have already made their debut in the Portugal men’s senior team, in the 2023 IHF World Championship play-off against the Netherlands, which the team won.

At this level, in the M20 EHF EURO 2022, the Mota da Costa brothers have simply been unstoppable. Despite being on the court in only four games, one less than the other players in the standings, Francisco Mota da Costa is the competition’s top scorer, with 42 goals, while Martim is seventh in the rankings, with 29. Together, they have scored 42 per cent of Portugal’s goals in the tournament.

“It is a dream come true, because I work hard to be one of the best players in Europe. But my dream is to win the whole tournament. We started by thinking about a medal — now I hope to fulfil our potential and win the trophy,” says Francisco Mota da Costa.

Making it on the big stage

It is not unusual to see a pair of brothers on the court at the same time. There are countless examples in handball’s history — and many have seen huge successes, with France’s Bertrand and Guillaume Gille winning the EHF EURO in 2006 and 2010, Spain’s Alex and Daniel Dujshebaev becoming European champions in 2018 and 2020, and Denmark’s Niklas and Magnus Landin securing the IHF Men’s World Championship titles in 2019 and 2021.

However, 19-year-old Martim and 17-year-old Francisco look totally different. Their sheer joy on the court is infectious and they surely look like the future of Portuguese handball. They are on the rise right as Portugal have made their comeback in the big leagues, returning to both the Men’s EHF EURO and World Championship and, in 2021, securing a place at the Olympic Games for the first time in history.