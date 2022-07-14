Spain ride the Gurri wave to the semi-finals

When the Spain men’s team won back-to-back titles at the EHF EURO in 2018 and 2020, it was their defence that carried the heavy load, with the attack swiftly delivering in crunch moments.

Usually, top players are nurtured in the same environment and with the same mentality in the younger age categories, but at this edition of the M20 EHF EURO, the emerging generation of ‘Los Hispanos’ are looking totally different.

Spain have made it in the semi-finals for the fourth time in the last five edition of the competition — and it looked easy, especially in the attacking department.

Scoring 186 goals in five games — an outstanding average of 37.2 goals per game — they lit up every defence they faced, even against Portugal in their only defeat in the competition, 35:36, in the last match of the preliminary round.

Key responsible for these amazing attacking numbers is proficient back Jan Gurri Aregay, who is Spain’s second top scorer in the tournament, with 25 goals, after right wing Antonio Martinez Llamazares, who scored 30 times.

20-year-old Gurri is the prototype of a modern back, who can shoot but also dazzle the defence with amazing breakthroughs, proving impossible to stop at times.

“I watched a lot of handball when I was little and I always loved Ivano Balic, I think he was an amazing player. From the current crop of players, I like Ian Tarrafeta,” says Gurri.

His superb games earned plaudits even from top Spanish players, like Antonio Garcia Robledo, a two-time EHF EURO silver medallist, who labelled Gurri as “unstoppable”.

“It is truly humbling to hear this. I think it is amazing, really. Antonio is my teammate at Fraikin BM Granollers and I learnt a lot from him and from my coaches there. I owe them a lot,” says Gurri.

A constant upward trend

The centre back, who can also play as a left back, has already earned plenty of experience, having donned Granollers’ shirt for the last three seasons in the Spanish league, where he scored 81 goals in 73 matches. His improvement was on display both at club level and for the junior national team, where he has been a focal point of the attack.