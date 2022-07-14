Respect Your Talent stars learn what makes a great player

Launched in 2019, the EHF’s Respect Your Talent (RYT) programme promotes holistic development of talented players’ careers — on and off the handball court.

In the programme’s pioneering approach, the world’s best handball players, supported by leading field experts, inspire and instruct young athletes on topics such as dual career, mental performance, anti-doping, media and sports law.

The programme will also serve as a central source of competence in the future, assisting the European handball family with training, research and networking opportunities to foster sustainable pathways for aspiring players.

The programme has been in full flow at the M20 EHF EURO 2022, where the future stars of men’s handball are trying to make a name for themselves. The top of the crop — namely those who received the Player of the Match awards during the first part of the competition — had the chance to meet one of the best right wings in handball’s history, Victor Tomas, one of the RYT ambassadors present on site in Portugal.

“It is a very special programme. It helps young players and young talents to be closer to former players, like myself, and to learn about things that will be part of their careers, both on and off the court,” says Tomas.

“I am very happy to be among young players. It helps me remember how it was to take part in tournaments. It is a trip down memory lane and I feel very grateful to be an ambassador. As a captain in my playing career, I always like to help everybody.”