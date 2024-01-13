Post-match flash quotes: group D, 13 January

BERLIN - Comments from Poland head coach Marcin Lijewski (POL), centre back Michal Olejniczak (POL) and Slovenia assistant coach Luka Zvizej (SLO) and centre back Dean Bombac (SLO) after Slovenia beat Poland 25:32 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday.

Marcin Lijewski (POL) - head coach (POL)

On the game:

"Slovenia played very well. They have three fast players who are very difficult to defend. We tried to give our best, but we made too many technical errors in the first half and had huge problems in the transition to defence. As a result, we conceded too many easy goals. That is difficult to compensate against an experienced team like Slovenia"

On the future of the team:

"We are not entirely satisfied but we have a young team and are gaining experience for upcoming tournaments We will give our very best in the next game against Faroe Islands and will go home with our heads held high.“

Michal Olejniczak (POL) – centre back

On the loss to Slovenia and what went wrong in the match for the Poles:

"We knew that it was going to be a big clash between Slovenia and our team, we had in our head the game from last year in Poland, so we wanted to take a revenge, but this match cost us a lot of effort and we couldn't find solutions for Slovenia's defence. We tried our best, but I think the loss of power was too big for our players and Slovenia took this two points."

Luka Zvizej (SLO) - assistant coach (SLO)

On the win:

"We are very satisfied as we did the 2nd step as planned. We want to go step by step in the tournament. This was a very important match for both teams. Our players did exactly as planned."

Dean Bombac (SLO) – centre back

On being chosen as Player of the Match by the fans against Poland:

"This isn't important, we are here like a team and one game is one player, another game is another player and this is not important, what is important is our good performance today and that we played 60 minutes in the same tempo and level so that doesn't matter."

On his assessment of the win against Poland and what was crucial in securing the win:

"We ran like cannibals, up and down all the way and scored a lot of easy goals and we didn't concede so much. We know that we have more players, bigger and better rotation, so that was the difference."

On whether the win against Poland has raised confidence in the squad:

"The first match is always the most difficult and the team (the Faroe Islands) we played wasn't so good for us, everybody is smaller in the Faroe Islands. So, it was difficult as we have big player in the middle, and it was difficult to play.

“Now, Norway is the favourite from our group and we go match by match. We have a lot of players who aren’t here with us and we have injuries, so we need to fight and we came here to fight, to play match by match and we will see where will we finish."