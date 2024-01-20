Wanne: Stay hungry and stick to the game plan

“Amazing atmosphere in there and against Denmark made it even more intense. A very fun game to play. But in the end we were disappointed with the results,” says Sweden left wing Hampus Wanne the day after the classic Scandinavian clash, as the team look ahead to the next game, against Portugal.

“I’m proud of the team. I believe we stood up really good against Denmark throughout the game, so now we just need to move on.”

Sweden have been part of the final at two of the last three editions of the EHF EURO, plus the 2021 IHF Men’s World Championship. In 2023 at the home World Championship they co-hosted with Poland, Sweden made it to the semi-finals, though they ultimately left empty-handed, ranking fourth.

Having been part of all those campaigns, Wanne knows a thing or two about how the team need to look forward following a defeat in a major tournament.

“This group has played a lot of tournaments together now, so now we will talk about the last time. We have training very soon and then from that moment on, it’s Portugal in the focus,” says Wanne, reflecting on what they have learned from the experiences of playing a championship successfully and how that can help them now.

“We learned that we need to stick to our game plan. And that you can only win something if you are a team. In handball today, you can’t do it by yourself. It’s impossible. I think you can see clearly that we switch a lot our players during the games. For me, that’s the big key, that especially the coach team have a lot of confidence in each and every player that’s here and everyone feels comfortable in their position.”