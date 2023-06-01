The players which were selected in the final ballot were shortlisted via several criteria. First, the performances in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, where a team of the round was named at the end of each week, with the top three players from each position who have received the most nominations by the end of the quarter-finals making the list.

For the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, players who made significant contributions were also nominated, while additional players who performed in the EHF European League also got themselves on the shortlist.

Players, coaches, selected media as well as fans are eligible to participate with each group’s votes accounting for 25 per cent of the overall result for every position. You can vote for your favourite via the “Home of Handball” app.

The EHF Excellence Awards Gala Night, where the winners will be named, will take place on 26 June 2023 in Vienna.

Here, find out who are the nominees for the best line players and the best centre backs at the EHF Excellence Awards 2023.





Line player

Ludovic Fabregas - France / Barça

nominated five times in the team of the round in rounds 1, 2, 6, 10 and 13 - more often than any other line player

scored 66 goals and is among Barça’s best scorers, had his season high score with eight goals against Nantes (37:33) and a scoring efficiency of more than 74 per cent – and now is on track for his fourth Champions League trophy in Cologne

qualified with France for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, as one of three teams with an unbeaten record of six points

Johannes Golla - Germany / SG Flensburg-Handewitt

was second best scorer for SG Flensburg-Handewitt with 50 goals in the EHF European League

was awarded German Player of the Year and named on the All-star Team at the EHF EURO 2022

was Germany’s second-best scorer in the EHF EURO Cup and is the team captain for the EHF EURO 2024 hosts

Victor Iturizza – Portugal / FC Porto

part of the team of the round in rounds 8 and 9, when FC Porto took a draw against SC Magdeburg and closely lost against PSG. In both matches Iturizza was Porto’s top scorer with seven and eight goals, his season high score

was overall top scorer of his side with 51 goals

a cornerstone for Portugal in the EHF EURO 2024 qualification to win six matches in the same number of qualifiers

Lukas Jørgensen - Denmark / GOG