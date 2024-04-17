Power rankings set the tone for fantastic quarter-finals

8. SG BBM Bietigheim

A strong start to the season followed by a dip in form - Bietigheim were having the same experience as last year in the EHF Champions League Women. But unlike last year, and with new coach Jakob Vestergaard and more experience, the German side turned things around quickly and made it through the group phase.

Bietigheim then qualified for the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women for the first time, after a 60:58 aggregate win against Ikast Handbold in the play-offs, a superb performance in a crunch tie.

Nevertheless, the German side, have a huge task ahead of them against Odense, a team which always created problems for them. Their short-handed squad and lack of consistency will not make matters easier, as only FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria - nine - have lost more matches than Bietigheim this season – seven – of the teams still alive in the competition.

7. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Whenever one thinks that FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria are done and dusted, they spring a surprise and create a huge shock in the EHF Champions League Women. This is exactly what happened in the play-offs against Brest Bretagne Handball, where FTC lost the first leg at home 28:30, only to mount a fantastic comeback and seal a 59:56 aggregate win against the French side.

This matched their comeback against Metz Handball in the quarter-finals last season, but this time around, FTC will have an ever more daunting task, as they face Team Esbjerg in the quarter-finals, the team they beat in the semi-finals last season, 30:29.

FTC have already conceded nine losses this season, but with the experience of Andrea Lekic and Beatrice Edwige, plus the youthful exuberance of their top scorer, Katrin Klujber, who has scored 91 goals so far, FTC can be a tough nut to crack.