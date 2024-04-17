20240203

Power rankings set the tone for fantastic quarter-finals

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
17 April 2024, 10:00

The EHF Champions League Women has reached its business end, with only eight teams still alive in the competition. With only eight matches - four two-legged quarter-finals - left until the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu has looked at the teams' performances throughout the season to create a power ranking before the start of the quarter-finals.

8. SG BBM Bietigheim

A strong start to the season followed by a dip in form - Bietigheim were having the same experience as last year in the EHF Champions League Women. But unlike last year, and with new coach Jakob Vestergaard and more experience, the German side turned things around quickly and made it through the group phase.

Bietigheim then qualified for the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women for the first time, after a 60:58 aggregate win against Ikast Handbold in the play-offs, a superb performance in a crunch tie.

Nevertheless, the German side, have a huge task ahead of them against Odense, a team which always created problems for them. Their short-handed squad and lack of consistency will not make matters easier, as only FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria - nine - have lost more matches than Bietigheim this season – seven – of the teams still alive in the competition.

7. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Whenever one thinks that FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria are done and dusted, they spring a surprise and create a huge shock in the EHF Champions League Women. This is exactly what happened in the play-offs against Brest Bretagne Handball, where FTC lost the first leg at home 28:30, only to mount a fantastic comeback and seal a 59:56 aggregate win against the French side.

This matched their comeback against Metz Handball in the quarter-finals last season, but this time around, FTC will have an ever more daunting task, as they face Team Esbjerg in the quarter-finals, the team they beat in the semi-finals last season, 30:29.

FTC have already conceded nine losses this season, but with the experience of Andrea Lekic and Beatrice Edwige, plus the youthful exuberance of their top scorer, Katrin Klujber, who has scored 91 goals so far, FTC can be a tough nut to crack.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 31

6. Vipers Kristiansand

For the past three seasons, the EHF Champions League Women trophy has been Vipers Kristiansand's to keep, but this looks like the season when the Norwegian side's dominance will be over. Vipers have still delivered some excellent performances, but they have also lost six times in 16 matches and got into the quarter-finals by the skin of their teeth.

Vipers needed a last-gasp goal from Lois Abbingh, who scored in the dying seconds of the second leg against DVSC Schaeffler, to clinch a 56:55 aggregate win and progress to the quarter-finals for the fifth time in the last six seasons. However, the reigning champions cannot be counted out, as they face Györi Audi ETO KC in the quarter-finals.

Vipers have dominated Györ in the past years and have the top scorer of the competition in their roster, right back Anna Vyakhireva, who has scored 103 goals so far. Yet the form is concerning, especially as the matches against Hungarian opposition did not go as they planned.

5. CSM Bucuresti

The Romanian champions registered the biggest win in the play-offs, a 60:48 aggregate victory against Krim Mercator Ljubljana, after two identical 30:24 wins. However, their season has been full of ups and downs without much consistency.

But CSM have overwhelming experience. They are one of the teams with the longest appearance streak in the quarter-finals of the competition, with nine consecutive appearances in this phase of the EHF Champions League.

It will be time for Cristina Neagu to shine – the left back has been CSM’s top scorer this season, with 88 goals – but CSM will have their work cut out facing Metz. This is the third time that CSM face Metz in the quarter-finals. The Romanian club progressed to the EHF FINAL4 in the 2017/18 season with a 54:48 aggregate win, but Metz qualified in 2018/19, with the same 54:48 aggregate result.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240218 Odense CSM Bucuresti 2471

4. Odense Håndbold

Ole Gustav Gjekstad has won the last three editions of the EHF Champions League Women with Vipers Kristiansand and all eyes were on him when he took over Odense, but the Norwegian coach has slotted in immediately, as his team had their best ever start to a season in Europe's premier competition.

The Danish side is in the quarter-finals for the third time, but has never qualified for the EHF FINAL4, having lost both previous times in this phase of the competition. One key part of their success is their consistency. Despite being the third best attack in the competition in the group phase, with 461 goals scored, Odense have an outstanding goal distribution, with their top scorer, Maren Aardahl, on 71 goals, just 19th in the top goal scorer standings.

3. Metz Handball

Despite losing three matches on their way to the quarter-finals, Metz Handball won their group with 22 points. They have delivered one of their best seasons so far in the top European competition, especially at the offensive end, where they had the second best attack in the competition in the group phase, with 470 goals scored, only six fewer than Ikast Handbold.

Metz have three players within the top 13 top scorers this season – line player Sarah Bouktit (89 goals), back Kristina Jörgensen (78 goals) and left wing Chloé Valentini (76 goals) – while they have lost only three of their last 24 matches in the EHF Champions League on their home court.

But they will need to prove that they have learnt from their previous quarter-finals experience, where they lost dramatically against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, on their home court, after a seven-goal away win. The French champions have made the EHF FINAL4 only twice, in the 2018/19 and 2021/22, and have lost five times in the quarter-finals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

NHC210124 EHF CL TE VK (37)

2. Team Esbjerg

Perennial contenders Esbjerg have been in the EHF FINAL4 for the last two seasons, but have always found themselves lacking in the decisive moments, losing all the matches they have played in Budapest. This time around, with another year of experience for them, they aim to end that streak and finally play in the final.

For that to happen, Esbjerg must first eliminate FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, but the Danish side looks to be in prime position to do that, especially as they had a strong season so far, with 11 wins and only three losses. Moreover, their attack has been good, scoring 449 goals, with Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad being responsible for 157 of those goals.

Esbjerg have their vulnerabilities, but playing the second leg of the quarter-finals at home against FTC will be a huge boost for them, as they aim to become the first Danish side to secure three consecutive EHF FINAL4 berths.

1. Györi Audi ETO KC

Form has been problematic for Györ this season, as they lost the Hungarian Cup final against FTC, they are second in the domestic league and lost two of their last three matches after clinching first place in their EHF Champions League Women group. That prompted a coaching change, with Per Johansson, who is also the Dutch women's national team coach, taking over from Ulrik Kirkely.

The minor shock created in the locker room might prove the best solution for Györ, who are searching for their first European trophy since 2019, which, in the case of the five-time winners of the EHF Champions League, is a long, long time. As they embark on the journey to Budapest, the room for mistakes is small, especially as their once unbeatable home record has seen two home losses in the past two seasons.

Still, Györ have a lot of experience and with some key players leaving in the summer, including the retiring Stine Oftedal. Therefore, the Norwegian centre back has a huge incentive to deliver her best finish in a potential EHF FINAL4.

Photos © Györi Audi ETO KC, Terje Refsnes, Torben Andresen, Niels Husted

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Wqwkpa1i
Previous Article Deadline approaching for European Handball Manager applications
210325Ehfdrawing00019
Next Article Stage set for summer beach handball tournaments in Bulgaria

Latest news

More News