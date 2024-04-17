Power rankings set the tone for fantastic quarter-finals

2. Team Esbjerg
Perennial contenders Esbjerg have been in the EHF FINAL4 for the last two seasons, but have always found themselves lacking in the decisive moments, losing all the matches they have played in Budapest. This time around, with another year of experience for them, they aim to end that streak and finally play in the final.
For that to happen, Esbjerg must first eliminate FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, but the Danish side looks to be in prime position to do that, especially as they had a strong season so far, with 11 wins and only three losses. Moreover, their attack has been good, scoring 449 goals, with Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad being responsible for 157 of those goals.
Esbjerg have their vulnerabilities, but playing the second leg of the quarter-finals at home against FTC will be a huge boost for them, as they aim to become the first Danish side to secure three consecutive EHF FINAL4 berths.
1. Györi Audi ETO KC
Form has been problematic for Györ this season, as they lost the Hungarian Cup final against FTC, they are second in the domestic league and lost two of their last three matches after clinching first place in their EHF Champions League Women group. That prompted a coaching change, with Per Johansson, who is also the Dutch women's national team coach, taking over from Ulrik Kirkely.
The minor shock created in the locker room might prove the best solution for Györ, who are searching for their first European trophy since 2019, which, in the case of the five-time winners of the EHF Champions League, is a long, long time. As they embark on the journey to Budapest, the room for mistakes is small, especially as their once unbeatable home record has seen two home losses in the past two seasons.
Still, Györ have a lot of experience and with some key players leaving in the summer, including the retiring Stine Oftedal. Therefore, the Norwegian centre back has a huge incentive to deliver her best finish in a potential EHF FINAL4.
Photos © Györi Audi ETO KC, Terje Refsnes, Torben Andresen, Niels Husted