EHF Champions League
Precious points at stake in Metz
The two teams that will meet in a rescheduled round 9 match on Wednesday pursue different goals, but both are in need of points.
While Metz Handball are fighting for the second position in group B and thus a direct quarter-final spot, Krim Mercator Ljubljana hope to stay sixth and progress to the DELO EHF Champions League Play-offs.
GROUP B
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Wednesday 9 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Metz are ranked third in the group on 16 points, behind Vipers on goal difference, but they have played one game fewer than their Norwegian rivals
- Krim hold sixth position with seven points, one more than the seventh-placed Sävehof, and also have a game in hand
- last week, both teams earned important wins. 13 goals by Katarina Krpez Slezak helped Krim beat Kastamonu 36:28, while Metz defeated their direct rivals Vipers away in Norway, 31:25
- in the reverse fixture, Krim were in front 17:15 at the break, but Metz hit back and won thanks to Louise Burgaard's goal four seconds from the buzzer
- Metz are 37 goals shy of reaching 4,000 goals scored in the DELO EHF Champions League, but they have not scored more than 35 goals in a match this season