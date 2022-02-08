20211017 Krim Metz 2Half 002
EHF Champions League

Precious points at stake in Metz

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev08 February 2022, 11:00

The two teams that will meet in a rescheduled round 9 match on Wednesday pursue different goals, but both are in need of points.

While Metz Handball are fighting for the second position in group B and thus a direct quarter-final spot, Krim Mercator Ljubljana hope to stay sixth and progress to the DELO EHF Champions League Play-offs.

GROUP B

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Wednesday 9 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Metz are ranked third in the group on 16 points, behind Vipers on goal difference, but they have played one game fewer than their Norwegian rivals
  • Krim hold sixth position with seven points, one more than the seventh-placed Sävehof, and also have a game in hand
  • last week, both teams earned important wins. 13 goals by Katarina Krpez Slezak helped Krim beat Kastamonu 36:28, while Metz defeated their direct rivals Vipers away in Norway, 31:25
  • in the reverse fixture, Krim were in front 17:15 at the break, but Metz hit back and won thanks to Louise Burgaard's goal four seconds from the buzzer
  • Metz are 37 goals shy of reaching 4,000 goals scored in the DELO EHF Champions League, but they have not scored more than 35 goals in a match this season      
20220207 Füchse Pfadi
Previous Article Füchse eye Last 16 spot with win at Pfadi
2021 22 DCL Season (8)
Next Article This is me: Nataliya Derepasko

Latest news

More News