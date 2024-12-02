In group B everything is open before the final round in Debrecen. All four teams still have a chance of proceeding to the main round, although Montenegro, with four points, are in the most comfortable position and only need a draw against Czechia.

The favourites Denmark open the last day of group D in Basel against the Faroe Islands, but the final game will bring a thrilling clash between Croatia and co-hosts Switzerland in what could be a crucial match for progressing to the main round.

In group F in Innsbruck, the last match will also decide which team will join the Netherlands in the main round in Vienna: Iceland and Germany are equal on two points and a draw would see Germany progress.

GROUP B

Serbia vs Romania

Serbia have zero points after the defeats against Montenegro (18:24) and Czechia (24:27), but if they win by six goals or more and Montenegro beat Czechia, they would proceed to the main round

Romania have two points after their opening 29:28 win against Czechia; assuming they pick up at least a point in this game, their progression to the main round still depends on the outcome of the second match

Serbia have not won at the EHF EURO final tournament since beating the Netherlands in the first game at the EHF EURO 2020

Romania won four of six previous matches with Serbia, including the last one, 37:28 at the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark

the teams’ current top scorers are Andjela Janjusevic with 14 goals for Serbia and the Romanian duo Gabriela Ostase and Bianca Bazaliu with 12 goals each

Czechia vs Montenegro

