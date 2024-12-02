In group B everything is open before the final round in Debrecen. All four teams still have a chance of proceeding to the main round, although Montenegro, with four points, are in the most comfortable position and only need a draw against Czechia.
The favourites Denmark open the last day of group D in Basel against the Faroe Islands, but the final game will bring a thrilling clash between Croatia and co-hosts Switzerland in what could be a crucial match for progressing to the main round.
In group F in Innsbruck, the last match will also decide which team will join the Netherlands in the main round in Vienna: Iceland and Germany are equal on two points and a draw would see Germany progress.
GROUP B
Serbia vs Romania
Tuesday 3 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Serbia have zero points after the defeats against Montenegro (18:24) and Czechia (24:27), but if they win by six goals or more and Montenegro beat Czechia, they would proceed to the main round
- Romania have two points after their opening 29:28 win against Czechia; assuming they pick up at least a point in this game, their progression to the main round still depends on the outcome of the second match
- Serbia have not won at the EHF EURO final tournament since beating the Netherlands in the first game at the EHF EURO 2020
- Romania won four of six previous matches with Serbia, including the last one, 37:28 at the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark
- the teams’ current top scorers are Andjela Janjusevic with 14 goals for Serbia and the Romanian duo Gabriela Ostase and Bianca Bazaliu with 12 goals each
Czechia vs Montenegro
Tuesday 3 December, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- Montenegro are on top of the group after two wins and will definitely go through to the main round with at least a draw against Czechia; a loss for Romania would see them qualified before this game
- if the Czechs win, they are in the main round, but could also progress with a draw or defeat depending on the result of Serbia vs Romania
- Czechia ended a 12-match losing streak at the EHF EURO with a 27:24 victory over Serbia with goalkeeper Sabrina Novotná (14 saves) and right back Charlotte Cholevová (eight goals) as their match winners; with 19 goals, Cholevová was the overall top scorer after the second round
- this is the tenth meeting between the two sides; Montenegro have won seven matches including the 7/8 placement match at the 2023 World Championship in Herning (28:24)
- goalkeeper Marina Rajcic will play her 43th EHF EURO match and will pass Jovanka Radicevic as Montenegrin player with the highest number of European championship matches
- after her eight goals against Serbia, Markéta Jerábková is Czechia’s all-time second-best EHF EURO scorer with 62 strikes, only topped by Petra Cumplova (80)