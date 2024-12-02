DEBRECEN/BASEL - Comments from Romania head coach Florentin Pera and right back Daria Bucur (both ROU), and Czechia head coach Bent Dahl (NOR) and left back Veronika Andrýsková (CZE) at media calls in Debrecen; and Croatia head coach Ivica Obrvan and left back Kristina Prkacin (both CRO) and Faroe Islands head coach Claus Leth Mogensen (DEN) and left wing Anna Elisabeth Halsdóttir Weyhe (FAR) at media calls in Basel on Monday.

Florentin Pera (ROU) – head coach

On the defeat to Montenegro:

"In my opinion, Montenegro played better than us. They have very strong central defenders in (Djurdjina) Jaukovic and (Tatjana) Brnovic, I think they are very, very good in that central zone.

“When we played through our wings, it was very good for us, but it's hard to play 60 minutes only with the wings. We tried to and I tried to change the system in in defence. We came back in the game in first half with five-on-one defence, but Montenegro had more experienced players than us.

“We have young players and we made some technical mistakes and this was good for the opponent because we lost some attacks through technical mistakes and this was the difference."

On the atmosphere in the squad:

"I am proud about my players because we rebuilt the team. I think we have one of the youngest teams at this European championship and we were close to Montenegro. I am happy that we didn't give up and fought until the end. We had good energy, and this is a good aspect after this game."

On the next match, against Serbia:

"We will try to give our best against Serbia and we have to play with confidence, it's important to fight in defence to be aggressive and compact in defence, then to have good transition and in attack to play more collectively without technical mistakes. I think we have a chance to win against Serbia. I trust my players and I think we have our chance."

Daria Bucur (ROU) – right back

On the loss to Montenegro:

"It was a match that we really wanted to win, but unfortunately, our presentation on the field, It wasn't good enough to succeed and win, but for sure the next match, it's the most important because we need to go out of these groups and make the main round. We know that the next match won't be just a match, but it's going to be a war."

On what it will take to beat Serbia:

"We need to be better in every phase of the match, in defence, in attack and in the individual connections on the court. We need to be better at every perspective."





CZECHIA

Bent Dahl (NOR) – head coach, Czechia

On the win against Serbia:

"I'm very happy about the victory and also that we end up with the three plus (goal difference) in the end was also very important. It was a happy ending of the game and I'm really happy.”

On their performance against Serbia:

"We can always be better. We have some ups and some downs, but we also do some really good actions in the game, so we take step by step and look forward for the next one."

On the next match against Montenegro:

"We are always preparing in the same way, but we use time now to work on getting mentally prepared because we need this. We always have the target to win against the favourites, so for us it will be a huge fight. We know that they are favourites, but if we can play our best handball, we have chances to win."

On keeping the level and consistency throughout the 60 minutes:

"It's important to take the development steps all the time because some of our players, they don't play at this level on regular basis. So for us, it's to be in it and have more and more experience. Every year we have a little bit more and get better and better.

“It's most important that we are at the EHF EURO and play games. And then we also have a good development and the girls will stay longer in it."

On playing seven against six:

"We found out that we need to have a extra tool in our toolbox and we do it in phase two, but also in the normal attack play, but we will see what we do tomorrow, but that's some of our things to also be better. We need to be better in six against five, but also seven against six. So yeah, it's part of the systems."

Veronika Andrýsková (CZE) – left back

On the win against Serbia:

"It was really important for us because we needed two points in this game. It was a difficult game, but I'm so happy and I'm so proud of our team because we fought together and we had success."

On the next match, against Montenegro:

"I think it will be the most difficult game in our group, but the chance is still here. We have to fight until the end and I hope that we will get one or two points and that's important for us."

On what they can improve:

"We have to stick to our plan. We want to play fast, and that's important for our team. We have to be consistent in this, during the whole game, 60 minutes, and we have to fight till the end. And we will see what happens."





CROATIA

Ivica Obrvan (CRO) – head coach

On the game against the Faroe Islands:

“Our defence was good, but the attack had too many misses and their goalkeepers had 18 saves. We had problem in creation in our attack. However, we are still on the same even though we lost a point - the game against Switzerland will be crucial for advancing further. I hope we will play better, mainly on the attack and that the players will find new energy.

“Switzerland are very good team and they have well-structured play, with amazing support from the stands.”

On their and Switzerland's play:

“I was satisfied how we were returning to the defence against the Faroe Islands and our transition was very good. The Faroe Islands have this Scandinavian style of play with fast pace and fast break. Now we are facing another team that's playing similar. Switzerland also have that quick transition that we need to stop, and if we react the same way we did against the Faroe Islands it will be good.

“I also hope we will have good response in the attack to their good 6-0 defence and we have to be prepared to their player, especially Mia Emmenegger who has the long jump-off and can easily score.”

Kristina Prkacin (CRO) – left back

On the match against the Faroe Islands:

“We played very good in defence with Kapi (Ivana Kapitanovic) and Luce (Lucija Bešen) between the posts who helped us a lot. Our biggest problem was in the attack. We didn't not react like we should. We need to forget about it and have are focus on the next game against Switzerland.”

“We have not lost the game, we only lost one point and we still have everything open and can progress to the main round.”

On the match against Switzerland:

“Switzerland are very good team. We saw that already two years ago when we equalised with them in Slovenia. They have well-structured team even though they don't have big names in their squad. they were playing on a high level in these two games so far.

“We need to fight, have a good defence and try to have more fast breaks and score easy goals. I hope our goalkeeper will continue their good performances.

“Switzerland have great boost from the stands from their fans, but that will also be a good for us because it is really nice to see the full venue and play in such a great atmosphere.”

On what could be key against Switzerland:

“We will try to stop their fast pace with our defence. Defence is our biggest strength and we are ready to fight. Our aggressive defence is our main force, and I don't think our defence is easy to play against.”

FAROE ISLANDS

Claus Leth Mogensen (DEN) - head coach

On the game against Croatia:

“We are sill very proud of gaining our first point ever, very happy but also tired. It was difficult to sleep last night.”

On the 17:17 draw with Croatia:

“The game was really strange. We knew that we will struggle against the physique of Croatia in our attack, but we were very happy that we could be just as good in our own defence and especially in the middle with Brynja Høj and our goalkeeper Annika (Frídheim Petersen) was amazing.”

On the next game against Denmark:

“They are the favourites here, they will not lose many games in the competition. We are not thinking about winning or losing, we're thinking about doing our best performance ever. That's what we're trying to reach. We'll see how good it was after the game, but we will prepare for that match just like for any other.

“They have many skilled players and very different kind of players so it's kind of difficult to prepare for all scenarios.”

On the fans and connections with Denmark:

“There's no doubt the game is going to be special. The fans that the Faroe Islands brought here are amazing. They are cheering for us no matter if we are 10 goals behind or we are leading, like against Croatia. That gives some morale boost all the time, and we really need that against Denmark. I know the players very well, but they're so good, it's difficult to stop them.”

Anna Elisabeth Halsdóttir Weyhe (FAR) - left wing

On the historic point against Croatia:

“We’re still really happy about the result, and we're really proud of ourselves. We still have the same feeling yesterday.”

On the next game against Denmark:

“We have played already two games where we were not favourites and we have, I think, surprised in both of games and I think we can do the same thing again.

“Of course, Denmark are a much better team than others we faced, bigger favourites. But I think if we have the same defence as we've had in the last game against Croatia, I think we can maybe have a good result.”

On Denmark:

“They have a lot of strength and are really quick player. They can also shoot from outside, so it's going to be tough, but we are just going to try our best.”