Promising clashes highlight season opening

Round 1 of the group phase contains several eye-catching matchups, like the MOTW featuring Zagreb and Kiel, and last season's runners-up KS Kielce vs Aalborg Håndbold in group A, as well as Montpellier HB vs record champions Barça and titleholders Magdeburg vs Telekom Veszprém HC in group B.

In the unchanged competition format for the 2023/24 season, 16 teams in the group phase will battle it out over 14 rounds, with four direct quarter-final spots (for the top-two teams in each group) and eight play-off tickets (for the teams ranked third through sixth) at stake.

All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV though geo-restrictions may apply.