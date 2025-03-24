Maschinensucher becomes title partner of EHF Finals Men 2025

MEDIA RELEASE: Europe’s leading operator of online marketplaces for used machinery and used commercial vehicles as well as recreational vehicles expands its presence in European club handball.

Maschinensucher, part of the Machineseeker Group, Europe’s leading operator of online marketplaces for immediately available machinery, used commercial vehicles as well as recreational vehicles, has been announced as official title partner for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals Men 2025 in Hamburg, Germany.

As an integral part of the agreement, the final weekend of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 receives a new name. The ‘Road to Hamburg’ will conclude with the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 at Barclays Arena on 24/25 May.

Maschinensucher’s inaugural presence as title partner in the EHF European League marks a historic first for the competition, including its final event. The partnership strengthens the Machineseeker Group’s commitment to European club handball as well as to EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation.

It furthermore underlines the value of the EHF Finals for high-profile brands and signifies a milestone in the continuous development of the competition.

Long-standing partner known for unique activations

The Machineseeker Group has been part of the European handball family since 2022 as title partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.

There is a good fit between the Group’s key markets and countries being represented in European club handball, in particular through French and German teams.

Furthermore, the Machineseeker Group is known to deliver unique activations on site, such as attaching an air balloon to a crane at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 for fans to enjoy views of Cologne and the LANXESS arena from high above.

As part of the agreement for the EHF Finals in Hamburg, Maschinensucher will benefit from extensive exposure and visibility through floor stickers and LED presence during the matches and from integration in all relevant communication channels as well as into the event’s official logo.

The next stage of the EHF European League Men, the play-offs, throw-off on 25 March. Eight teams will eventually contest the quarter-finals in April and the new champions are set to be crowned on 24/25 May at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, as the event takes place in Germany’s North for the second consecutive year.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: “We are thrilled to see how one of our strongest partners, which previously was not active in handball, has developed a close relation and great interest for the sport in just three years. Throughout this time, we have identified strong synergies between the Machineseeker Group’s digital-based business model and our handball competitions, proving the partnership to be a perfect fit. By becoming the event title partner of the EHF Finals in Hamburg, Maschinensucher underlines the great potential our club competitions have for international companies.”

Sven Schmidt, Co-CEO of the Machineseeker Group, said: “Whether it is the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League or the Maschinensucher EHF Finals, the final tournaments in Germany's leading arenas are flagship events. As the no. 1 marketplace for used machinery in Europe, it is obvious for us to collaborate with the two leading pan-European club handball competitions. We are really looking forward to the event in Hamburg's Barclays Arena!”