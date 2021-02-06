PSG dig deep to claim win in Szeged

Another Mikkel Hansen gala, featuring 10 goals from 12 shots on Saturday night, was the key for a third straight group phase victory for PSG, claiming the points away to Szeged.

The Dane now tops the EHF Champions League scorer list with 56 goals after a game in which Szeged stood strong until the 48th minute before the visitors decided the match to take only their second victory at the Hungarian side’s home court.

GROUP A

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 29:32 (17:16)

it was the fourth group phase victory for PSG, putting them in fourth place and four points ahead of Szeged

when Szeged had extended their lead to 11:7, Paris netted four straight goals to draw level for the first time, Dylan Nahi then gave PSG their first lead at 18:17

another 4:0 run to grab a 30:26 lead late on was the key to PSG’s success

former PSG player Luka Stepancic was back on track for Szeged after the Croat had missed the World Championship due to an injury - and scored four goals against his former club

besides top scorer Mikkel Hansen, Dutch centre back Luc Steins was impressive with six goals, the same amount as Dylan Nahi

Mikkel Hansen continues outstanding form

On Sunday in Egypt, Mikkel Hansen became world champion for the second time and received his fourth MVP award at a World Championship.

Six days later, the Danish left back was still on fire still at Szeged. Hansen was unstoppable in attack, scoring 10 goals from 12 attempts and in addition handed out a plethora of assists.