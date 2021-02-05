Decisive weekend ahead in DELO EHF Champions League
It is a big weekend coming up in the DELO EHF Champions League, as the penultimate round of the group phase takes place. Eight round 13 matches are set to be played, plus one rescheduled match.
- nine DELO EHF Champions League games will be played from Saturday to Monday. Read the preview of the upcoming action and watch all matches live on EHFTV
- Match of the Week is CSM Bucuresti vs Team Esbjerg, starting at 16:00 CET on Saturday
- four more games will take place on Saturday: Krim vs Rostov-Don, FTC vs Vipers, Brest vs Dortmund (all 16:00 CET) and Podravka vs Györ (18:00 CET)
- on Sunday, CSKA meet Buducnost at 14:00 CET, before Bietigheim play Metz and Odense take on Valcea at 16:00 CET
- on Monday, FTC and Vipers meet again in Budapest to play their rescheduled round 2 clash
12:45
CSM Bucuresti have lost their last three matches in the top-flight competition and hope to recover from that as they meet Team Esbjerg in the Match of the Week on Saturday.
During the week, journalist Adrian Costeiu spoke with right wing Carmen Martin, who sees parallels between the current season and CSM's miracle title win in 2016. Check out the feature interview below.
12:33
Welcome to our live blog coverage of DELO EHF Champions League round 13! Courtney Gahan here getting the weekend started.
From Saturday to Monday, we have eight matches in the penultimate group phase round, plus a rescheduled game.
Read the preview of everything that's coming up below!