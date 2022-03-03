PSG ease to straightforward win against Dinamo

A strong finish to the season is still keeping the hopes for a quarter-finals berth alive for PSG, after their fifth win in the last six games, 39:31, against Dinamo Bucuresti.

GROUP B

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) 31:39 (16:20)

after a good start for Dinamo, PSG used a 3:0 run to take the lead and never looked back

Brazilian back Raul Nantes Campos was once again Dinamo’s top scorer, with seven goals, improving his overall tally this season to 74 goals, the second highest

PSG’s dominance in attack was clear from the start, with the French side boasting a superb 67 per cent attacking efficiency, as Dinamo’s goalkeepers recorded only 12 saves

the French side secured only their second away win of the season, after the 39:30 secured against FC Porto

PSG will play their last game of the season against Veszprém in a do-or-die situation

Dinamo's defence pays the price once again

Dinamo’s chances of securing a place in the play-offs were dealt a serious blow, after the Romanian champions fell to their ninth loss in 13 games.

Once again, Dinamo’s defence, which conceded the third-highest amount of goals in the EHF Champions League Men, crumbled under the pressure. PSG scored the second largest amount of goals on away court this season, clinching another clear win – their fifth one in the last six games.