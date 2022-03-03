Veszprém stay in the hunt with win over Kielce

Telekom Veszprém HC sealed a crucial win this season, 35:33, after a roller-coaster game against the group leaders, Lomza Vive Kielce, who are the still the leaders in the standings, with 18 points.

GROUP B

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) 35:33 (18:16)

the top two attacks in the group combined for 68 goals, with Veszprém scoring 35 goals for the third time this season

after scoring only four goals in the first 12 games of the season, line player Adrian Sipos led Veszprém in the first half against Kielce, with three goals

backs Kentin Mahe and Petar Nenadic were crucial for Veszprém in the second half, combining for 10 of the 17 goals scored by the Hungarian side

Kielce’s clutch right back, Alex Dujshebaev, scored three of his six goals in the last seven minutes, but could not cut the gap to less than a goal

Kielce are still leading the group, with 18 points, while Veszprém are fourth, with 15 points, with both sides having a game to play

Veszprém stay strong at home

Lomza Vive Kielce would have sealed a quarter-finals berth with a win against Veszprém, but the Hungarian side extended their unbeaten streak to seven games at home this season, improving their slight hopes to a quarter-finals berth

The attack was once against the Hungarian powerhouse’s advantage, thumping a Kielce defence that had little opposition, conceding a 68 per cent goal efficiency.