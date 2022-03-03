EHF Champions League
Veszprém stay in the hunt with win over Kielce
Telekom Veszprém HC sealed a crucial win this season, 35:33, after a roller-coaster game against the group leaders, Lomza Vive Kielce, who are the still the leaders in the standings, with 18 points.
GROUP B
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) 35:33 (18:16)
- the top two attacks in the group combined for 68 goals, with Veszprém scoring 35 goals for the third time this season
- after scoring only four goals in the first 12 games of the season, line player Adrian Sipos led Veszprém in the first half against Kielce, with three goals
- backs Kentin Mahe and Petar Nenadic were crucial for Veszprém in the second half, combining for 10 of the 17 goals scored by the Hungarian side
- Kielce’s clutch right back, Alex Dujshebaev, scored three of his six goals in the last seven minutes, but could not cut the gap to less than a goal
- Kielce are still leading the group, with 18 points, while Veszprém are fourth, with 15 points, with both sides having a game to play
Veszprém stay strong at home
Lomza Vive Kielce would have sealed a quarter-finals berth with a win against Veszprém, but the Hungarian side extended their unbeaten streak to seven games at home this season, improving their slight hopes to a quarter-finals berth
The attack was once against the Hungarian powerhouse’s advantage, thumping a Kielce defence that had little opposition, conceding a 68 per cent goal efficiency.