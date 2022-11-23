PSG shake off GOG’s tough resistance

After beating SC Magdeburg in round 6, GOG were looking to upset yet another favourite in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League on Wednesday night. Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, were missing Elohim Prandi, their best scorer this season, due to an injury.

While the Danish side's high-octane handball gave Paris many headaches, experience ultimately prevailed. PSG goalkeeper Jannick Green stopped 17 shots to help his team take the two points, 41:36, while Nikola Karabatic was also key for the home team in the last quarter of the game.

GROUP A

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs GOG (DEN) 41:36 (16:16)

putting their foot to the pedal right from the first second, GOG took an early four-goal lead and kept it during a major part of the first half

Danish line player Lukas Jørgensen, who netted five times in the first 30 minutes, was pivotal to GOG's early advantage. He finished the match with nine goals – a new high for him in the EHF Champions League

thanks to a timeout taken by coach Raul Gonzalez, Paris were able to turn things around and enjoy a quick two-goal lead before going back to the dressing room on an even score

thanks to 4:0 series powered by Mathieu Grebille, the local side took their first proper advantage of the evening, 24:20, as Jannick Green was stopping almost every shot he faced between his posts

even though GOG came back within two with a few minutes to play, the Danish side fell short in the money-time, with Nikola Karabatic stealing two balls to seal the deal in the last two minutes

thanks to this win, Paris have put pressure on Veszprém. The French side now temporarily lead group A with 12 points

He will save it one time, two times, a thousand times. That's the energy coming from Jannick Green 🤯#ehfcl #HandmadeHistory @psghand pic.twitter.com/O80g7Ojeb6 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) November 23, 2022

Jannick Green – the X factor for Paris

Looking at the match report, you might notice the 41 goals that PSG scored and how their offensive power made the difference in the game.

But you might be mistaken, as Danish goalkeeper Jannick Green was key, stopping 17 shots overall and often preventing GOG from closing the gap on the scoreboard in the last quarter of the game. He might have conceded 34 goals on Wednesday night, but his saves meant more than anything else to his team.