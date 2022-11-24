Respect Your Talent alumni impress at EHF EURO 2022

Launched in 2019 by the EHF, the Respect Your Talent programme promotes the holistic development of talented players, both on and off the handball court, addressing topics such as dual career, anti-doping, mental fitness, media and sports law.

During the past years, a plethora of young players has taken part in the programme, mentored by former stalwarts, like Anja Althaus, Nerea Pena, Katarina Bulatovic and Jelena Grubisic or current players like Ana Gros, Andrea Lekic or Stine Oftedal.

A piece of advice or just listening to such accomplished stars meant the world for many of the young players taking part in the programme. Some of them have now made the next step in their careers, shining on the biggest of stages at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.



While success at a young age serves also as a huge motivator for players who are just starting their careers, obviously their performance at the top level is what really makes or breaks a player. And the first steps are crucial, especially when representing the senior national team for the first time at such a major tournament.

A total of 11 Respect Your Talent alumni from the class of 2021 were in this situation when they made their debut at the EHF EURO 2022 for their national teams, with excellent results for some of them, with their games getting the praise from coaches and teammates alike.