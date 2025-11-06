Intense national derbies highlight qualification round 3 start

Intense national derbies highlight qualification round 3 start

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
06 November 2025, 13:00

The EHF European League Women 2025/26 qualification round 3 throws off with a lot of exciting matches over the weekend, and Polish, French and Norwegian derbies are on the agenda, among others.

Poland's runners-up PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin and champions KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin meet in one of the highlight matches, while CS Rapid Bucuresti welcome HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames in the second one.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, FIRST LEG

PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin (POL) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)

Saturday 8 November, 16:00 CET

  • a highly-anticipated derby between Poland's runners-up and champions, respectively
  • the hosts are on a five-match winning streak at home, remaining undefeated in Lublin at the start of the season
  • PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin were Challenge Cup champions in 2017/18 and are also former EHF Cup 2000/01 champions, while KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin are yet to lift a European trophy
  • the Lublin-based club was eliminated in qualification round 3 last season, while their opponents, MKS Zaglebie Lubin, featured in the group phase
  • the rivals already met in the Polish Super Cup this season, with Zaglebie lifting the trophy; in six matches between the two sides in 2025, Polish champions Zaglebie won five
  • KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin are unbeaten across all competitions since April this year, when they were defeated by PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin in Poland's top tier

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EHF Rapid Hypo 04 Oct 328 Sabin Malisevschi

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER)

Sunday 9 November, 16:00 CET

  • the Bucharest-based club endured an underwhelming start to the season and is sitting in the bottom half of Romania's top tier
  • Laurent Bezeau's squad eliminated Hypo Niederösterreich (62:43) in qualification round 2 with a couple of dominant wins, both home and away
  • CS Rapid Bucuresti boast a richer history of playing in EHF's club competitions compared to their opponents, with the Romanian club being former City Cup champions in 1999/00
  • it is the first-ever meeting between the two clubs
  • the German side is riding high at the start of the season, sitting in second place in the Bundesliga with six wins and only one defeat
  • HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames reached the quarter-finals last season in only their second-ever campaign in EHF's club competitions

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DSC 3482

IN OTHER MATCHES

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs ZRK Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Saturday 8 November, 14:00 CET

HH Elite (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
Saturday 8 November, 16:00 CET

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Valur (ISL)
Saturday 8 November, 17:00 CET

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)
Saturday 8 November, 18:00 CET

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs ES Besançon Féminin (FRA)
Saturday 8 November, 20:00 CET

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Viborg HK (DEN)
Sunday 9 November, 14:30 CET

Larvik (NOR) vs Molde Elite (NOR)
Sunday 9 November, 16:30 CET

Photos © Kjell Langmyren (main), Sabin Malisevschi & Tommy Holl (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20210720 PS 258811
Previous Article Qualification Phase 2 draw sets up path to Men’s World Championship
EHF Flags
Next Article Court of Handball decides upon Orlen Wisla Plock and Barça case

Latest news

More News