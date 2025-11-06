Poland's runners-up PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin and champions KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin meet in one of the highlight matches, while CS Rapid Bucuresti welcome HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames in the second one.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, FIRST LEG
Saturday 8 November, 16:00 CET
- a highly-anticipated derby between Poland's runners-up and champions, respectively
- the hosts are on a five-match winning streak at home, remaining undefeated in Lublin at the start of the season
- PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin were Challenge Cup champions in 2017/18 and are also former EHF Cup 2000/01 champions, while KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin are yet to lift a European trophy
- the Lublin-based club was eliminated in qualification round 3 last season, while their opponents, MKS Zaglebie Lubin, featured in the group phase
- the rivals already met in the Polish Super Cup this season, with Zaglebie lifting the trophy; in six matches between the two sides in 2025, Polish champions Zaglebie won five
- KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin are unbeaten across all competitions since April this year, when they were defeated by PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin in Poland's top tier