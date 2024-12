The 27th IHF Women’s World Championship, co-hosted by Germany and the Netherlands, is set to take place between 26 November and 14 December 2025, with a total of 36 countries competing for the title.

The two organising countries and reigning champions France are directly qualified for the final tournament and they will be joined by Denmark, Hungary and Norway. These nations secured their spots after reaching the semi-finals of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 and making it among the three best-ranked teams of the competition — excluding Germany, the Netherlands and France, who were already qualified.

With six tickets already booked, 11 places are still up for grabs for European countries and they will be decided during the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship Qualification Europe Phase 2.

18 teams coming from the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will take part in qualification phase 2, as well as four other countries who came out on top after the qualification phase 1 back in October 2024.