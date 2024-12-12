This will mark Denmark's third consecutive semi-final at the EHF EURO, proving their consistency and strength under head coach Jesper Jensen. They are dreaming of taking the title back home after playing the last final match 20 years ago.

Denmark's journey to the final weekend started with a strong performance in Basel, where they overcame the Faroe Islands, Croatia and Switzerland. In Vienna, they continued their dominance in the main round against Germany and Slovenia, and finished by securing their semi-final berth with a decisive victory over the Netherlands. Their only defeat in seven games played was 24:27 against Norway at the start of the main round.

One of the standout players in this journey has been Michala Møller, a player who has embraced a new, pivotal role in the team and showed the true meaning of a versatile player. For Møller, the road so far has been rewarding.

“I'm really satisfied and glad we reached the semi-finals. The game against the Netherlands was a really important game for us. We really wanted to reach the semi-finals and to be here,” she says.