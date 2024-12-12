Michala Møller: “We need a top performance to beat France”

Michala Møller: “We need a top performance to beat France”

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
12 December 2024, 16:30

The stage is set for an intense semi-final clash at the Women's EHF EURO 2024 when Denmark face France on Friday evening.

This will mark Denmark's third consecutive semi-final at the EHF EURO, proving their consistency and strength under head coach Jesper Jensen. They are dreaming of taking the title back home after playing the last final match 20 years ago.

Denmark's journey to the final weekend started with a strong performance in Basel, where they overcame the Faroe Islands, Croatia and Switzerland. In Vienna, they continued their dominance in the main round against Germany and Slovenia, and finished by securing their semi-final berth with a decisive victory over the Netherlands. Their only defeat in seven games played was 24:27 against Norway at the start of the main round.

One of the standout players in this journey has been Michala Møller, a player who has embraced a new, pivotal role in the team and showed the true meaning of a versatile player. For Møller, the road so far has been rewarding.

“I'm really satisfied and glad we reached the semi-finals. The game against the Netherlands was a really important game for us. We really wanted to reach the semi-finals and to be here,” she says.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Denmark Vs. Germany UH25200 UH

Now the focus shifts to France, current world title holders and EHF EURO 2022 and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallists.

The game against France will test every aspect of Denmark's game — strategy, endurance and mental toughness — as in the last 10 years, there have been five mutual encounters and Denmark managed to win in only one game, at the 2019 IHF Women's World Handball Championship. The last EHF EURO victory for Denmark against France was the 2012 preliminary round.

“France have a great team. They have a lot of individual qualities in every position. I think it will be a really tough game. However, we have played good at the tournament so I'm really looking forward to playing against them. We need to make a top performance to beat them,” Møller says.

“Their fast break is their strength so we need to run home and have good attacks, with not too many mistakes. We need to go for a goal and make easy goal solutions, to run home, you know, and be effective.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Faroe Islands Vs Denmark A0A9242 NT

While her attacking and defensive efforts have always been her strong suit, Møller has taken her game to new heights at the tournament. Usually a strong centre back and left back at the Women's EHF EURO 2024, she stepped into the right back position and brought a unique dynamic to Denmark's game.

The 24-year-old player became an important part of coach Jensen's tactics and earned a lot of playing time, having spent 298 minutes on court in seven games, and scoring 24 times — something that is new for her in the national team.

“I feel of course a little bit more secure on the left back and centre back. But I also like to play the right back. My goal in this tournament is to be dangerous even though I'm playing a different position than usual. I also have a big role in the defence and I think that it has been getting better and better throughout the tournament,” says Møller on her new role.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Denmark Vs. Netherlands UH19564 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs Croatia NT32316 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs Croatia A0A9523 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff

Her time in the spotlight is rightly deserved, but it is also a story of Denmark's ability to innovate and change the approach to the game we all know. Traditionally, left-handed players dominate right back positions, but Denmark are relying on right-handed players. As a result, they utilise the strengths of right wing players like Trine Østergaard and Andrea Aagot Hansen even more, with Møller adding 22 assists to her statistics.

“I think many teams play from left to right and when I'm right-handed, it's a little bit easier for me to pass to the wing. Our right wings have a lot of shots on goal and it can be difficult actually for the defence to defend against right-handed. Because it's also easier when the pressure comes from left to go through this way,” Møller thinks.

“We managed to play a good attack and, and of course there's some other things that you can't play when you have a right-handed at that position. But I think that our flow in the attack has been really good,” explains the 24-year-old Dane.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Denmark Vs. Netherlands ER19298 JE

Her standout performances have not gone unnoticed. Møller is one of the six nominees for right back on the Women's EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team, presented by Lidl.

“I was surprised when I saw it. But I'm so happy and really proud, of course. It’s an honour to be on the list even though I'm right-handed, and to be among really good players,” she says with a smile.

Denmark’s journey to the semi-finals has also been marked with the loss of key players, including line player Sarah Iversen and goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt due to injuries. Yet, these setbacks have only strengthened the team and given them an additional power, something they will also try to transfer to the upcoming games in Vienna.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Denmark Vs Croatia A0A8665 NT

“The team spirit is really good right now even though we are so sad for our teammates. That was a tough moment before the game against the Netherlands. We looked each other in the eyes and we were like, we have to fight for them also,” Møller says.

“They are also a part of the team and I really think that we did it against the Netherlands. You could really feel that the ones next to you were there with a fire in the eyes. And we will keep doing that.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Faroe Islands Vs Denmark NT32150 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Netherlands UH19842 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

MAL4731
Previous Article Qualification phase 2 draw to decide path to Women’s World Championship
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Romania 97A7309 AH
Next Article How Hungary made it to the semi-final

Latest news

More News