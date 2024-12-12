Now the focus shifts to France, current world title holders and EHF EURO 2022 and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallists.
The game against France will test every aspect of Denmark's game — strategy, endurance and mental toughness — as in the last 10 years, there have been five mutual encounters and Denmark managed to win in only one game, at the 2019 IHF Women's World Handball Championship. The last EHF EURO victory for Denmark against France was the 2012 preliminary round.
“France have a great team. They have a lot of individual qualities in every position. I think it will be a really tough game. However, we have played good at the tournament so I'm really looking forward to playing against them. We need to make a top performance to beat them,” Møller says.
“Their fast break is their strength so we need to run home and have good attacks, with not too many mistakes. We need to go for a goal and make easy goal solutions, to run home, you know, and be effective.”