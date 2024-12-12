15:25

A surprising stat of the day for Thursday – a goalkeeper topping a scoring statistic! Swedish goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen and French line player Onacia Ondono are the most efficient scorers among all players with 10 or more non-penalty shots, scoring 10 out of 11 (90.9 per cent). Eight of Ondono’s shots were from six metres, with another two fast break goals, while all of Bundsen’s were of course empty net shots.

14:55

Check out the list of top scorers after the main round - how will this change in the final weekend?

The #ehfeuro2024 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 after the main round 🔥✨ Any surprise in the Top Scorers list? 🙄 #catchthespirit pic.twitter.com/9wl0Tnjn9c — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) December 12, 2024

14:00

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week 150 people gathered in Vienna for the second Women’s Handball Conference – a chance to talk about all the issues affecting the sport right now including managing female player dropout, media coverage of women’s sports and elite refereeing. Participants heard individual experiences, such as those of two past IHF World Players of the Year, Andrea Lekic and Allison Pineau, and the story of Netherlands wheelchair handball player Joyce van Haaster. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan was there and reported back.