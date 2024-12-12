Live blog: Semi-finalists prepare for Friday's big games
The Women's EHF EURO 2024 semi-finals are set, and Thursday is a last day of preparation before Hungary, France, Norway and Denmark continue their race for the medals.
We know there will be a great fight between us, but we are getting ready for games like these. We have good rotation, we all played, but didn't play a lot of minutes and I think our wide squad could be our advantage as we will not be that tired and we have a good base.
France have world-class players, even beyond this 16. We have a lot of respect for them. They are strong and doing so good together for a long time. I've been in this situation six times, as we played six semi-finals and I'm proud of that. But we have to consider the fact France have been in the final five times, so they are strong and we have to put up a fight. I think we have a good chance tomorrow. We have to play at the top level.
I’m really proud of our team. Maybe everything came to the right place during this tournament. I think we developed especially mentally during this time. Now I feel like it doesn’t matter who is the opponent. We are ready to fight and give our best. I’m curious what will happen on Friday.
We’re playing handball because it’s fun. It’s something that we love. We want to do and we’ve been doing since we were young. We started doing this because we thought it was fun. I think it’s something you never should forget — this is handball. It’s supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be joy, it’s supposed to be something you love to do, so it’s important not to have too much pressure on your shoulders when you’re out on the field and remember this is pure fun. That’s why we love doing it.