Live blog: Semi-finalists prepare for Friday's big games

Live blog: Semi-finalists prepare for Friday's big games

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
12 December 2024, 12:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 semi-finals are set, and Thursday is a last day of preparation before Hungary, France, Norway and Denmark continue their race for the medals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

15:25

A surprising stat of the day for Thursday – a goalkeeper topping a scoring statistic! Swedish goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen and French line player Onacia Ondono are the most efficient scorers among all players with 10 or more non-penalty shots, scoring 10 out of 11 (90.9 per cent). Eight of Ondono’s shots were from six metres, with another two fast break goals, while all of Bundsen’s were of course empty net shots.

14:55

Check out the list of top scorers after the main round - how will this change in the final weekend?

 

 

14:00

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week 150 people gathered in Vienna for the second Women’s Handball Conference – a chance to talk about all the issues affecting the sport right now including managing female player dropout, media coverage of women’s sports and elite refereeing. Participants heard individual experiences, such as those of two past IHF World Players of the Year, Andrea Lekic and Allison Pineau, and the story of Netherlands wheelchair handball player Joyce van Haaster. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan was there and reported back.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Women’S Handball Conference 0A0A7472 JE
EHF Activities

Diverse insights delivered at Women’s Handball Conference 20…

NEWS: 150 participants from 32 countries attended the second Women’s Handball Conference in Vienna

yesterday

13:35

France and Denmark know each other well and have met several times in the semi-finals of major tournaments, although not since the 2021 World Championship. Here’s what the two teams had to say at the press conference earlier on.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Semi Final Press Conference AR30360 AH
We know there will be a great fight between us, but we are getting ready for games like these. We have good rotation, we all played, but didn't play a lot of minutes and I think our wide squad could be our advantage as we will not be that tired and we have a good base.
Tamara Horacek
Centre back, France
EURO24W Semi Final Press Conference AR30309 AH
France have world-class players, even beyond this 16. We have a lot of respect for them. They are strong and doing so good together for a long time. I've been in this situation six times, as we played six semi-finals and I'm proud of that. But we have to consider the fact France have been in the final five times, so they are strong and we have to put up a fight. I think we have a good chance tomorrow. We have to play at the top level.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, Denmark

13:10

The semi-final press conferences took place earlier on and here are the best quotes for the first semi-final, between Hungary and Norway. Click here to read more.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Semi Final Press Conference AR30489 AH
I’m really proud of our team. Maybe everything came to the right place during this tournament. I think we developed especially mentally during this time. Now I feel like it doesn’t matter who is the opponent. We are ready to fight and give our best. I’m curious what will happen on Friday.
Petra Vamos
Centre back, Hungary
EURO24W Semi Final Press Conference AR30537 AH
We’re playing handball because it’s fun. It’s something that we love. We want to do and we’ve been doing since we were young. We started doing this because we thought it was fun. I think it’s something you never should forget — this is handball. It’s supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be joy, it’s supposed to be something you love to do, so it’s important not to have too much pressure on your shoulders when you’re out on the field and remember this is pure fun. That’s why we love doing it.
Camilla Herrem
Left wing, Norway

12:40

The main round saw some outstanding goalkeeper performances, with Denmark’s Anna Kristensen topping the statistics with an incredible 75 saves from 189 shots – an efficiency of just under 40 per cent over seven matches. Here are the top five saves.

 

12:20

With the main round over we’ve picked the top five goals and the top five saves to be amazed by. Here’s the best goals.

 

12:00

Hello and welcome to the day before the Women's EHF EURO 2024 final weekend. On a sunny Thursday in Vienna, the semi-finalists have just finished their press conferences and we'll bring you some of the best quotes during the afternoon, as well as more statistical analysis and features ahead of tomorrow's big games.

But before then, voting is open for the All-star Team! Click here to find out who's been nominated and click here to download the Home of Handball app if you haven't already - it's the only way to vote for your favourites.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Portugal Vs France NT30169 NT
EHF EURO

Women's EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team voting opens

ALL-STAR TEAM: Voting has opened for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team, with fans able to pick their favourites in nine categories

today, 3 hours ago
EURO24W Portugal Vs France NT30169 NT
Previous Article Women's EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team voting opens
MAL4731
Next Article Qualification phase 2 draw to decide path to Women’s World Championship

Latest news

More News