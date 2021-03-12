Qualifiers heat up with busy weekend schedule

Nine matches in six groups await in round 4 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, including three games in group 3. The only side which can book their EHF EURO ticket already is North Macedonia in the return fixture against Denmark.

In the EHF EURO Cup both EHF EURO 2022 hosts face each other in a double-header on Friday and Sunday.

GROUP 2

Bosnia Herzegovina vs Austria

Sunday 14 March, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

it is the debut for Ivica Obravan as Bosnia coach, which he has taken on parallel to the Zagreb job. Obrvan was the Macedonian national team coach in the past

in qualification for EHF EURO 2018, Austria beat Bosnia-Herzegovina twice

Austria are still without their top star Nikola Bilyk after he tore his ACL in August

both sides have two points on their account, with wins over Estonia, and lost against Germany

GROUP 3

Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands

Friday 12 March, 20:15 CET, live on EHFTV

it is the first duel between the sides in a competitive match

new Czech Rastislav Trtik lost his debut on Wednesday 28:27 away to Russia – it was the first Czech match in this competition

Czech Republic’s best ranking in ten EHF EURO participations was sixth place in 2018

Faroe Islands stood strong at Ukraine for most of the game before losing 25:21 in their first EHF EURO 2022 qualifier

Faroe Islands vs Ukraine

Sunday 14 March, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Ukraine have three points from three matches on their account – including their first victory in the first leg of this duel

Ukraine’s top scorer in the campaign is Stanislav Zhutov with 13 goals.

Ukraine qualified for six EHF EURO final tournaments so far, in 2020 they finished 19th

Faroe Island still wait for their first victory in a final EHF EURO qualification round, their balance is two draws and 29 defeats in 31 matches

Czech Republic vs Russia

Sunday 14 March, 20:15 CET, live on EHFTV

Unbeaten Russia top the table with five points from three matches

the top scorers in the first leg on Wednesday (28:27 in favour of Russia) were Sergei Kosorotov (six for Russia) and Tomas Cip (seven for Czech Republic)

both coaches had been working Germany: Rastsislav Trtik coached Melsungen and Rostock,. Velimir Petkovic has coached Wetzlar, Göppingen and Füchse Berlin

Russia eliminated the Czechs in the play-offs for the 2019 World Championship and won 11 of 13 meetings between them

GROUP 5

Poland vs Netherlands

Sunday 14 March, 18:15 CET, live on EHFTV

Poland have four points on their account after winning both matches of the double-header against Turkey in January

Netherlands are one point them after beating Turkey and earning a sensational draw against Slovenia in January

Poland showed a strong performance on Wednesday against Slovenian but lost 32:29, despite eight goals from left back Szymon Sicko

in their first EHF EURO participation in 2020, the Dutch side were higher ranked (17th) than Poland in their ninth participation (21st)

in January, Poland made it to the main round and ranked 13th at the World Championship in Egypt

GROUP 6

Latvia vs Belarus

Saturday 13 March, 14:10 CET, live on EHFTV

after their first ever EHF EURO participation in 2020, Latvia started this qualification with a sensational 28:17 loss to Italy, before winning the reverse fixture

Belarus have four points from three matches after beating Norway and Italy

Meshkov Brest wing Mikita Vailupau was on fire against Italy on Wednesday, scoring 11 goals

in all four previous competitive matches, the home side has won

only the away-goals rule provided Belarus with the ticket for the 2017 World Championship after 26:24 home win and a 28:26 defeat in Latvia

Latvian giant Dainis Kristopans played for Belarusian club Brest between 2015 and 2017

GROUP 7

Switzerland vs Finland

Sunday 14 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Switzerland showed a dominant performance in the first leg on Thursday, winning 32:19, thanks to ten goals from line player Alen Milosevic.

it was the first Swiss victory in their third match, but they need another win on home ground to remain in the race for EHF EURO 2022

in the history of this duel, Finland only beat Switzerland once in seven matches, back in 1997

Swiss handball is boosted currently by the unexpected World Championship participation in Egypt thanks to a wild card and as Kadetten Schafhausen qualified for the Last 16 of the European League

Denmark vs North Macedonia

Sunday 14 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the Macedonian 33:29 victory against Denmark on Thursday was the biggest surprise of the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers so far

it was the first match for Kiril Lazarov as player/coach and the victory was secured by outstanding goalkeeper Nikola Mitrevski

it was the first Macedonian victory against Denmark and the first time they had faced in a EHF EURO qualifier.

after three matches, North Macedonia top the ranking with a clean record of six points, two points ahead of Denmark

if Lazarov steers his side to another victory, this could already mean a ticket for the EHF EURO, if Switzerland do not beat Finland

GROUP 8

Romania vs Kosovo

Sunday 14 March, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Romania gave up a five-goal lead on Wednesday as the sides tied 23:23

this draw was a perfect debut for new Kosovo coach Bujer Qerimi and the first points for Kosovo in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers

Romania wait for their third participation at an EHF EURO since 1996, while Kosovo are in only their third qualification campaign

the draw on Wednesday was the first point for Kosovo against Romania in four matches

EHF EURO Cup

Slovakia vs Hungary

Friday 12 March, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Hungary vs Slovakia

Sunday 14 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV