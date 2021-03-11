Coach Lazarov debuts with win over world champions

Kiril Lazarov could not have asked for a better first match as player/coach for his side, as North Macedonia overthrew world champions Denmark to go top of group 7 on Thursday night.

In what was both teams’ third match in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, the chance to take first position on the table was there, as they entered the match on four points apiece. Denmark were the favourites, but North Macedonia stunned with outstanding defence backed by a brilliant Nikola Mitrevski.

North Macedonia now lead the group with six points from three wins in as many matches, while Denmark are second on four points ahead of Switzerland on two thanks to their win against Finland in the earlier game on Thursday night.

GROUP 7

North Macedonia vs Denmark 33:29 (17:13)

Mikkel Hansen scored the first of the match and that was the only time Denmark held the lead, as North Macedonia grabbed control and stayed in front to the final buzzer

Nikola Mitrevski was in top form for the hosts, recording a total of 13 saves, including three in the first six minutes that were key in his side establishing control

Hansen tallied 11 goals for Denmark, but overall the world champions struggled to find the attacking form that led them to their second consecutive global title in January

North Macedonia pulled ahead by eight goals during the second half, at 25:17 in the 44th minute. Denmark came closer near the end but could not mount a decisive comeback

the teams will meet again on Sunday for the second leg of their mutual tie; this time in Aalborg

Hosts quieten world champions’ attack

When Denmark successfully defended their 2019 world title in January, their attacking prowess was on full display.

On Thursday night, Mitrevski’s strong opening supporting the Macedonian defence helped shake Denmark’s attacking rhythm early on — and ultimately destroy it completely.

Although Hansen netted a big 11 goals, the back court did not click perfectly into place and coach Nikolaj Jacobsen struggled for the right attacking combination — including trying seven-against-six — but ultimately there was no solution for the visitors.