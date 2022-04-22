Quarter-final action to throw off in Flensburg

Reigning champions Barça will continue their title defence by travelling to Flensburg for the first leg of the quarter-finals on 11 May. The two sides met in the group phase earlier in the season, with Barça winning both home and away, and the visitors are surely the favourites. But after their aggregate play-off win against Szeged, Flensburg will be brimming with confidence.

Paris Saint-Germain host THW Kiel on 11 May in a repeat of last year's quarter-finals, where their 34:28 first-leg win was enough to see them through to the EHF FINAL4 despite the following week's two-goal loss in Kiel. The 2020 champions, however, qualified directly for the quarter-finals this time around and will have learned from last year's mistakes. Expect fireworks!

Aalborg Håndbold were the surprise runners-up to Barça last year and this season have proved their success was no fluke. They visit Telekom Veszprém on 12 May for the first leg of the quarter-finals. The two sides last met in the group phase in November 2020, when both sides won their away matches; another away win for Aalborg would set them up well for the second leg.

The first leg of the quarter-finals concludes as Montpellier HB host Lomza Vive Kielce. Montpellier won both meetings when the two met in the 2019/20 group phase, but after 10 wins this season Kielce look strong. Montpellier will be riding high off their dominant second-leg play-off win against FC Porto and hoping to produce an upset here.

All of the quarter-final games will get coverage on the EHF Champions League social media channels, with special emphasis on each game on our Instagram stories.

EHF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MEN - QUARTER-FINAL LEG 1 SCHEDULE

SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Barça

11 May, 18:45 CEST - live on EHFTV

Paris Saint-Germain Handball vs THW Kiel

11 May, 20:45 CEST - live on EHFTV

Telekom Veszprém HC vs Aalborg Håndbold

12 May, 18:45 CEST - live on EHFTV

Montpellier HB vs Lomza Vive Kielce

12 May, 20:45 CEST - live on EHFTV

The return legs will take place on 18 and 19 May.