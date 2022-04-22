Get ready for Women’s EHF EURO 2022 ticket sales

The line-up for the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 is almost complete and it will soon be time to snap up your tickets for the final tournament in Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

Ticket sales will open on 29 April at 11:00 CEST, with packages the first available for purchase. On 11 May, also at 11:00 CEST, day ticket sales will begin.

On 28 April at 17:00 (CEST) in Ljubljana Castle, Slovenia, the draw for the final tournament will divide the 16 teams in four groups for the championship.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2022 will be played in four cities: Ljubljana and Celje in Slovenia, Podgorica in Montenegro and Skopje in North Macedonia. Three of the four arenas that will play host to the EURO are the homes of EHF Champions League sides, while the other is the only one to have hosted an EHF EURO before.

The matches in Ljubljana will take place in Arena Stožice, the home arena of record Slovenian champions in the women’s league, Krim Mercator. In Celje, games will be played in Zlatorog Arena, home of the other record domestic champions: men’s side RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko.

In Montenegro, matches will take place in Buducnost’s Moraca Sports Centre.

14 years after it last played host to a Women’s EHF EURO, Skopje’s Sports Centre Boris Trajkovski will welcome the event again. The 2008 edition of the European championship was also the opening year for Sports Centre Boris Trajkovski. At that edition, current title holders Norway won their fourth EURO title.

Hungary have been pre-seeded in group A. Slovenia will line-up in group B in Celje, North Macedonia in group C in Skopje and Montenegro in group D in Podgorica.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at https://www.eurohandball.com/all-tickets/. Mark your calendars!

Besides the three hosts, the following teams are already qualified for the Women's EHF EURO 2022: Norway (defending champions), Sweden, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Poland, Denmark, Netherlands, France, Switzerland.