The journey towards the coveted trophy gets even more exciting as the competition is closer to crowning its new champions.

Eight clubs from six countries have secured their seats for the next phase, with Spain being the only nation represented by more than one participant — namely by the 2023/24 winners ATTICGO Bm Elche, the 2022/23 runners-up Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes and the 2020/21 champions Costa del Sol Malaga.

Turkish side Bursa Büyüksehir BSK — who are enjoying their best international result so far — are also among the remaining teams, alongside last season’s semi-finalists Hazena Kynzvart from Czechia and MSK IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia.

EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 quarter-finalists

A.C. PAOK (GRE)

ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP)

Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR)

Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED)

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

Hazena Kynzvart (CZE)

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

The ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be determined during the draw event on Saturday 31 January at 15:00 CET, which will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

No country protection rule applies, so there is a chance to witness a national derby between two Spanish sides.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 21/22 March, while the return legs will take place on 28/29 March. The teams that will make it to the semi-finals will meet on 18/19 April and 25/26 April.