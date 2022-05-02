20220502

Quarter-finalists going all-in for EHF Finals Men ticket

02 May 2022

It is make or break on Tuesday night for the eight remaining teams in the EHF European League Men 2021/22. The second leg of the quarter-finals will determine which four teams will qualify for the EHF Finals Men 2022 on 28/29 May.

Titleholders SC Magdeburg (28:25 against HBC Nantes) and Orlen Wisla Plock (33:31 against Kadetten Schaffhausen) are strong favourites to advance to their second straight EHF Finals after their first-leg away wins last week.

Also, SL Benfica carry a seven-goal buffer (36:29) to Slovenia when they visit RK Gorenje Velenje, while GOG are trying to make up their five-goal away defeat (32:27) at RK Nexe in the first leg.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 2

GOG (DEN) vs RK Nexe (CRO) – first leg 27:32
Tuesday 3 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • both top scorers, Halil Jaganjac for Nexe and Jerry Tollbring for GOG, also were the leading scorers in the first leg with nine and seven goals, respectively
  • Nexe have not advanced beyond the quarter-finals of a European competition before; GOG reached the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1996
  • in the first leg, GOG scored less than 30 goals only for the sixth time in 17 EHF European League matches this season
  • Nexe’s key is their strong defence; GOG, missing a few players, will rely on their fast attack again
  • GOG ware coming off a 29:24 win against Aarhus in the Danish league play-offs; Nexe defeated Varaždin 49:25 in the Croatian championship
The whole European League is a reward for our good performance last season. On Tuesday, we will try to show our best game. If we are going to correct the mistakes of the first leg, I think the game will be tight and then all we need is a little bit of luck. Hopefully we can create a miracle.
David Miklavčič
RK Gorenje Velenje right back

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs SL Benfica (POR) – first leg 29:36
Tuesday 3 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Benfica enjoy a seven-goal lead, but they have lost their last two away matches: against GOG in the group phase and against Fenix Toulouse Handball in the Last 16
  • Velenje have won four of their six home matches so far – including a seven-goal win over USAM Nimes Gard in the Last 16
  • Velenje had a 32:32 home draw with Ribnica on Saturday and rank third in the Slovenian league
  • Benfica are also third in the Portuguese league; they defeated Vitória FC 30:18
  • Benfica’s right back Tadej Kljun, who arrived from RK Celje Pivovarna Laško last summer, faces a team from his native Slovenia

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) – first leg 28:25
Tuesday 3 May, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both team’s leading scorers in the first leg, Valero Rivera and Omar Ingi Magnusson, are also their team’s best shooters throughout the season so far
  • Magdeburg are the only still unbeaten team in the competition
  • Magdeburg have not lost a home game in a European competition since 2012; the last team to earn a draw on Magdeburg’s court were Nantes, in 2013
  • Magdeburg line player Magnus Saugstrup: "After the exciting game in Nantes, we are now looking forward to a great second leg in front of our fans in the GETEC Arena."
  • leaders Magdeburg edged Füchse Berlin 28:27 on Sunday as they remain on course for the Bundesliga title
  • Nantes, runners-up in the French league, were surprised on home court by third-ranked PAUC on Saturday, losing 26:25
I have played in European competitions a lot of years, but I enjoy it more and more, and I can still learn new things. We all want to get to the EHF Finals and win it. I hope we will have a great match and the fans can enjoy it.
Niko Mindegia
Orlen Wisla Plock centre back

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) – first leg 33:31
Tuesday 3 May, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Plock seemed on course for a bigger win in the first leg in Switzerland last week, but Kadetten scored the last four goals of the match
  • the bigger variety, mainly in the back court, and the international experience surplus were key to Plock’s win in the first leg
  • Plock have won four of their five previous duels against Kadetten
  • the hosts can make their second EHF Finals; for the visitors, it would be their first European semi-final since 2010
  • Plock are on a 10-match unbeaten run (nine wins, one draw) in the competition; Kadetten won just one of their six away matches since the start of the group phase
  • Plock, second in the Polish league, beat Kalisz 39:28; Kadetten advanced to the semi-finals of the Swiss league after beating Bern-Muri 3-1 in a best-of-five quarter-final tie
