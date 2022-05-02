Quarter-finalists going all-in for EHF Finals Men ticket

Titleholders SC Magdeburg (28:25 against HBC Nantes) and Orlen Wisla Plock (33:31 against Kadetten Schaffhausen) are strong favourites to advance to their second straight EHF Finals after their first-leg away wins last week.

Also, SL Benfica carry a seven-goal buffer (36:29) to Slovenia when they visit RK Gorenje Velenje, while GOG are trying to make up their five-goal away defeat (32:27) at RK Nexe in the first leg.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 2

GOG (DEN) vs RK Nexe (CRO) – first leg 27:32

Tuesday 3 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV