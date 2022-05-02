Hallgrímsson hopeful GOG grabs last chance

GOG led by two goals in the early stages but ultimately went down 32:27 in Croatia, leaving them with a mountain to climb when Nexe come to Gudme for the decisive leg on Tuesday (live on EHFTV at 18:15 CEST).

Making up the five-goal deficit is doable, according to GOG goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrímsson.

“We expected a physical tough match at Nexe and we missed some key players, but we had not thought about such a result,” the 21-year-old Icelander said.

“We do not know at the moment if some of our missing stars might return for the second match, but what we know is that we will try everything to make it to the EHF Finals.”

GOG are in a special situation: many players will leave the club after this season, and they want to do so after making it to the final tournament of the EHF European League.

“We know this is the last chance in this constellation of the squad to do something big. This is why our motivation is so huge and this situation definitely increases our team spirit,” said Hallgrímsson, who will next season join fellow EHF European League contenders HBC Nantes to replace Emil Nielsen. The Danish goalkeeper is moving to Barça.