Decision for EHF European League Women round 3 ties

Following great effort on the part of the involved clubs and the EHF to determine any possibilities to proceed, four qualification round 3 matches in the EHF European League Women have been cancelled. The matches in question are the two-leg ties between Byasen Handball Elite and MKS Perla Lublin, and Astrakhanochka and Molde HK, foreseen for the weekends of 14/15 November and 21/22 November.

The EHF and the clubs worked in coordination in an effort to ensure the matches could take place, but due to restrictions of authorities in Norway, it became clear carrying out the games would place too great of a burden on Byasen and Molde.

Consequently, the decision had to be made to cancel these matches as conducting them is not feasible under the given circumstances. The EHF regrets that this decision has been made necessary, however, the current development around the Covid-19 restrictions leaves no room for a different outcome.

Regarding how the competition will now proceed, MKS Perla Lublin and Astrakhanochka are directly qualified for the EHF European League 2020/21 group phase.