Quotes after the final matches of the EHF Finals Women 2023

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH: BV Borussia 09 Dortmund 28:23 THÜRINGER HC

Henk Groener – coach, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

On bouncing back from Saturday’s semi-final:

“We didn't have to motivate players after the semi-final match. They all were motivated to play a good match today, because we know THC very well, and they know us. We are playing again next week in Bundesliga.

“It was hard to get back for both teams as you have to play two games in 24 hours. We had so many intense matches this season and I am very proud of my team.”

Yara ten Holte – goalkeeper, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

On her performance:

“I’m really happy I could help the team with many saves today, but it was at the end really a team performance. I’m so proud of this team, after the difficult match yesterday, that we showed this today.”

On bouncing back from Saturday’s loss:

“Yesterday evening was a hard evening, but at the end we said we still have a medal to fight for and we wanted that medal and we achieved it.”

Herbert Müller – coach, Thüringer HC

On the match:

“Dortmund deserved to win. The result is too easy to tell. We missed too many chances. It is impossible to win when you miss from wings, fast breaks.

“You don't deserve to win the match if you don't score. we are happy that we were here at the (EHF) Finals but at the finals, it only matters if you win.”

Annika Lott – left back, Thüringer HC

On her emotions:

“I'm sad because we lost. We missed our chances and then you can't win. I am proud that we were here and we played a very good season.”

Anika Niederwieser – centre back, Thüringer HC

On their performance:

“We were so disappointed about our performance yesterday because we played such a good European League season until yesterday. We did the same mistakes that we did already yesterday. We had a good defence, but we had so many missed shots and too much technical mistakes that they immediately punish you.”

On their defence:

“Defence is always six people standing there, seven with the goalkeeper, so sometimes we were really really good, they had big problems, but we missed always in the last moment something. Our concentration was not high enough.”