MVP Emma Friis: “I didn’t even hear my name”

Lifting the EHF European League trophy was something the whole team had been dreaming about for three straight years, and they finally got their hands on the club’s seventh European trophy in total, eight years after winning the EHF Cup Winners’ Cup 2014/15.

“It feels amazing. I am lost for words right now. We put our best performance throughout the whole season as a team and I am very proud of it. This MVP award I am holding is the team’s success, also,” says Friis, whose four goals against THC in the semi-final and 11 against Nykøbing raised her total for the season to 44.

Even though she was surprised, the MVP award did not come out of the blue for Friis. She had already been the all-star left wing of the 2016 IHF Youth World Championship and the 2018 IHF Junior World Championship, and of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 with Denmark.

Friis has proved why her name usually pops up on lists of best young players to watch for the future. The EHF Finals Women 2023 MVP award definitely makes her trophy wall looks better.

“Moments like these are the reason why I am going to the training every day. I believe in this team very much and I am looking forward to the semi-final against Odense in the Danish league. We now have more confidence, and we will try to make the best out of it,” Friis says.

And while Friis has been making progress with each year, she has remained the same person she has ever been. If you ask her what the recipe is for getting to the place she is right now, she has a simple answer: “I don’t think there is a recipe for how to become good.”

“You have to stick to training and have fun, to be motivated to go to the court every day. That’s what handball is all about,” the left wing says. “I have great people around the club and my family who supports me. I think that combination of everything is why I am here where I am today.”