MVP Emma Friis: “I didn’t even hear my name”
The EHF Finals Women 2023 fully lived up to expectations in Graz last weekend with spectacular matches, and ended with Ikast Håndbold as deserved champions after they won all matches this season. Their left wing Emma Friis was instrumental in the final victory and was named MVP; Thüringer HC’s Annika Lott became the top scorer of the EHF European League season.
Ikast put on an incredible performance in the 2022/23 season, extending their unbeaten streak even further. After two years of trying and failing, the third time proved to be the charm for them.
Ikast made a turnaround in the all-Danish final against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold on Sunday evening, securing a convincing 31:24 win after trailing by up to five goals in the first half.
While celebrating and enjoying the moment, Emma Friis was surprised to hear her name being called for the MVP award.
“I was a little shocked. I thought we were going together as a team to the podium to receive the medals and the trophy. I didn’t even hear my name,” said the left wing, who added 11 goals from 12 attempts to Ikast’s final triumph.
Kasper Christensen has made the magic happen with Ikast since he took over in 2020 for his first job in women’s handball. The team has since lost only four of their 30 matches in the EHF European League – with three of those defeats coming at the previous editions of the EHF Finals.
Lifting the trophy on their third attempt has a special feeling to it.
“It means a lot to us. It is always amazing to win the gold and be on the podium. It is an award for everyone, players, coaches, and people around the club,” Friis says.
After Nykøbing stood strong defensively in the first half, Ikast and Friis turned the tables in the second half. The left wing stood up to her responsibility and netted seven penalties from seven attempts.
“For us, it was important to keep our heads cool and fight. We were very good in the defence and made an impact on the attack, too,” Friis says.
“I was a little surprised with Nykøbing’s start to the game, but we know them very good from the domestic championship. We know they like to run and give everything from the beginning and that we need to be ready. They were very successful for 20 minutes and I am happy that we found a way to switch it.”
I don’t think there is a recipe for how to become good. You have to stick to training and have fun, to be motivated to go to the court every day. That’s what handball is all about. I have great people around the club and my family who supports me. I think that combination of everything is why I am here where I am today.
Lifting the EHF European League trophy was something the whole team had been dreaming about for three straight years, and they finally got their hands on the club’s seventh European trophy in total, eight years after winning the EHF Cup Winners’ Cup 2014/15.
“It feels amazing. I am lost for words right now. We put our best performance throughout the whole season as a team and I am very proud of it. This MVP award I am holding is the team’s success, also,” says Friis, whose four goals against THC in the semi-final and 11 against Nykøbing raised her total for the season to 44.
Even though she was surprised, the MVP award did not come out of the blue for Friis. She had already been the all-star left wing of the 2016 IHF Youth World Championship and the 2018 IHF Junior World Championship, and of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 with Denmark.
Friis has proved why her name usually pops up on lists of best young players to watch for the future. The EHF Finals Women 2023 MVP award definitely makes her trophy wall looks better.
“Moments like these are the reason why I am going to the training every day. I believe in this team very much and I am looking forward to the semi-final against Odense in the Danish league. We now have more confidence, and we will try to make the best out of it,” Friis says.
And while Friis has been making progress with each year, she has remained the same person she has ever been. If you ask her what the recipe is for getting to the place she is right now, she has a simple answer: “I don’t think there is a recipe for how to become good.”
“You have to stick to training and have fun, to be motivated to go to the court every day. That’s what handball is all about,” the left wing says. “I have great people around the club and my family who supports me. I think that combination of everything is why I am here where I am today.”
Thüringer HC arrived in Graz with similar dreams as Ikast – to lift the trophy. Having started their 2022/23 campaign in the first qualification round, just like Nykøbing, they were eager to go all the way, but had their hopes dashed in the semi-finals against the eventual champions, and also lost the third-place match in a German derby against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund the following day.
The player who has been the running engine for the team throughout the season is their top scorer Annika Lott. The left back had a magnificent game on both sides of the court, especially in attack.
Her 12 goals in Graz – five against Ikast, seven against Dortmund – extended her tally to a competition leading 68 (since the start of the group phase), holding off a challenge from Nykøbing’s Elma Halilcevic.
“This award is an honour for me. I am not happy with our result in Graz, but I am proud of the team for the whole season and just for being among the top four teams,” Lott says.
“Only with such a great team you can achieve this award as I did. It was a good season for me, both in Germany and in the EHF competitions, and I have one more thing to remember this season for.”
Emma Friss among nominees for EHF Excellence Awards
The MVP of the EHF Finals Women 2023, Emma Friis, is among the 56 female nominees for the EHF Excellence Awards, who were announced last week. Fans can vote for the first edition of the EHF Excellence Awards via the ‘Home of Handball’ app. The vote for the female players starts today (Monday 15 May) and runs until 25 May.
photos © 2023 Uros Hocevar, Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff