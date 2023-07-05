Radicevic on the impact of Respect Your Talent

At the on-site workshop in Pitesti, Radicevic will try to give practical insight into her stellar career but also emphasise work that is not seen on the court – behind the scenes in the life of a professional athlete, dealing with everyday life, education, media and nutrition, among other elements.

“I am ready for Romania and have a lot to say, but I always try to explain to younger generations that without hard work and discipline there is no success. There is no miracle and secret formula, you have to boldly step towards your goal. Believe in yourself and be ready for the commitment,” says Radicevic ahead of the start of the W19 EHF EURO.

One of the most recognisable right wings of all time says she would like to give young players a more complex view of the life of a professional athlete, something she feels she missed out on.

“The important part is that I believe that no one can better transfer experience and knowledge to young people than us players. And not only on the court, but also off-court life. Generations and times change, but what remains the same is that whatever you take up and want to do, you must give your whole self to it,” Radicevic says.

“In addition to handball matters on the court, I would like to teach them how to talk to the media, mental health, sports against drugs, anti-doping, and so on. I believe that this is very necessary for young athletes to develop in the right direction,” explains Radicevic.

While young talents will learn from the stars and look up to their idols, stars like Radicevic also learn something from them.

“We also learn from the young. What is endless is their love, which they provide, and what filled me with positive energy. Children have genuine emotions and love and they teach us to love what we do, every day,” concludes Radicevic.

Players participating in the Player of the Match events will have access to the RYT app, where they can find different training sessions on all the off-court topics which are part of the programme. Future All-star Team members will earn their place at the Respect Your Talent camp which will be held in December 2023.

Photos © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff