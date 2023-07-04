Women's 19 teams gear up for EHF EURO 2023

Hungary won the W19 EHF EURO in 2019 and 2021, and the generation of players taking to the court this week also picked up gold at the W17 EHF EURO 2021.

The reigning champions are drawn in group C alongside 2021 bronze medallists France, as well as Norway and Serbia.

Germany, who won silver behind Hungary at the W17 EHF EURO 2021 but finished well off the podium at the W19 EURO that year, play in group B against hosts Romania, Portugal, and Iceland.

Sweden just missed out on a medal at the W19 EURO two years ago, losing to France in the bronze medal match. They start this year's tournament in group A, playing against Croatia, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Group D consists of Denmark, Montenegro, the Czech Republic and North Macedonia. Denmark will be hopeful of success after this generation of players finished fourth behind Hungary, Germany and Russia at the W17 EURO in 2021.

All four groups begin their tournaments on Thursday 6 July in Pitesti and Mioveni in Romania. The competition runs through to Sunday 16 July and will be live streamed on EHFTV.

Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023

Group A: Croatia, Switzerland, Sweden, Netherlands

Group B: Germany, Romania, Portugal, Iceland

Group C: Hungary, Norway, France, Serbia

Group D: Denmark, Montenegro, Czech Republic, North Macedonia

At the same time two W19 EHF Championships will take place. The competition in Pristina, Kosovo (8-16 July), features nine teams while the parallel tournament in Klaipeda, Lithuania (10-16 July), sees eight teams compete.

Women’s 19 EHF Championship (Kosovo)

Group A: Slovakia, Italy, Finland, Kosovo, Great Britain

Group B: Austria, Poland, Latvia, Israel

Women’s 19 EHF Championship (Lithuania)

Group A: Spain, Faroe Islands, Türkiye, Bulgaria

Group B: Slovenia, Estonia, Lithuania, Bosnia & Herzegovina