Volunteer at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023

The event weekend is the glorious conclusion to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League season – and organisers are now on the lookout for volunteers to help make the event the best yet.

If your heart beats for handball, if you are open-minded, communicative, interested in sport and are free around the weekend of 17/18 June 2023, then apply to be a part of the biggest club handball event of the year at the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany.

As a volunteer, you will gain exclusive insight into one of handball’s most spectacular weekends. It is an amazing networking opportunity to get in touch with the handball community.

Given the size of the operation, volunteers are sought in a variety of fields, including guest services, media, logistics, staff-driver, hotel, as part of the entertainment crew or on the playing field. Applicants must be 18 years or older (before 1 June 2023).

Volunteers play one of the most important roles in ensuring the event runs smoothly, so if you are reading this and it sounds right up your street, we would love to hear from you.