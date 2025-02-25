Jovanka Radicevic is a true lioness at heart, an ever-present force of European handball and a shining example of hard work. The Montenegrin right wing, who has competed in an astonishing 21 seasons of the EHF Champions League Women and is among the two all-time top scorers, will close an incredible chapter of her illustrious career at the end of the 2024/25 season.

For over two decades, Radicevic has been a force in handball: at Buducnost, Györi Audi ETO KC, HC Vardar, CSM Bucuresti, Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK and Krim Mercator Ljubljana, as well as representing Montenegro on the international stage. She is a player whose passion, discipline and mental strength have defined her career.

Radicevic has won the EHF Champions League Women and taken both gold and bronze medals at the Women's EHF EURO, plus an Olympic silver medal and numerous All-star Team nominations, meaning her legacy in handball is huge. Radicevic owes her long career to her relentless dedication and a force that was pushing her forward — the desire to be the best.

“I am more than proud of everything I have achieved in my 26 years of playing handball. When I look back through all the challenges since I was a little girl, I see a path that was hard, but fulfilling. At the end, it was all worth it,” says Radicevic.