Throughout her career, Radicevic has evolved, not just technically but mentally, embracing the ups and downs that come with professionalism. Yet, one thing has never changed: her hunger for working harder, and improvement.
“You can't compare yourself at the beginning of your career to who you are now. Every player faces obstacles, but I do believe you mature with every game you play, with every tournament. From my first day to my last, my desire for training, competition, and to be the best have been my main driving forces. Besides some tactical and technical things that changed from year to year, I progressed the most in mental strength,” she says.
“I always learned much more from defeats than from victories. And somehow, every defeat was an additional motivation for me. I would wait for the morning to come so I could go to training. So, that's something that shaped me not only as a player but later as a person, into someone stable. I can say that about myself.
“We truly witness how fast life is going, how short a career is, and that there is not much time, neither for celebration nor for being sad, because the next day already brings a new training, and the next weekend, a new match,” explains the right wing.