Radicevic's game: “I wish there was a camera inside my head during the game”

25 February 2025, 11:00

Jovanka Radicevic is taking the final steps on her illustrious career path. The legendary Montenegrin right wing will retire after the 2024/25 season, but has still left enough to play for with her Slovenian club Krim Mercator Ljubljana in the EHF Champions League Women. In this episode of the "Handball Through My Eyes" series, Radicevic explains her approach to handball in her last season in the sport.

Jovanka Radicevic is a true lioness at heart, an ever-present force of European handball and a shining example of hard work. The Montenegrin right wing, who has competed in an astonishing 21 seasons of the EHF Champions League Women and is among the two all-time top scorers, will close an incredible chapter of her illustrious career at the end of the 2024/25 season.

For over two decades, Radicevic has been a force in handball: at Buducnost, Györi Audi ETO KC, HC Vardar, CSM Bucuresti, Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK and Krim Mercator Ljubljana, as well as representing Montenegro on the international stage. She is a player whose passion, discipline and mental strength have defined her career.

Radicevic has won the EHF Champions League Women and taken both gold and bronze medals at the Women's EHF EURO, plus an Olympic silver medal and numerous All-star Team nominations, meaning her legacy in handball is huge. Radicevic owes her long career to her relentless dedication and a force that was pushing her forward — the desire to be the best.

“I am more than proud of everything I have achieved in my 26 years of playing handball. When I look back through all the challenges since I was a little girl, I see a path that was hard, but fulfilling. At the end, it was all worth it,” says Radicevic.

Throughout her career, Radicevic has evolved, not just technically but mentally, embracing the ups and downs that come with professionalism. Yet, one thing has never changed: her hunger for working harder, and improvement.

“You can't compare yourself at the beginning of your career to who you are now. Every player faces obstacles, but I do believe you mature with every game you play, with every tournament. From my first day to my last, my desire for training, competition, and to be the best have been my main driving forces. Besides some tactical and technical things that changed from year to year, I progressed the most in mental strength,” she says.

“I always learned much more from defeats than from victories. And somehow, every defeat was an additional motivation for me. I would wait for the morning to come so I could go to training. So, that's something that shaped me not only as a player but later as a person, into someone stable. I can say that about myself.

“We truly witness how fast life is going, how short a career is, and that there is not much time, neither for celebration nor for being sad, because the next day already brings a new training, and the next weekend, a new match,” explains the right wing.

Radicevic never backs down and has always pushed her limits. When it comes to those 60 minutes on the court, her connection with teammates, especially back players, is essential to transforming hours of training into on-court success.

“The chemistry on the court is important. I've played in teams where we weren't necessarily close off the court, but on the court, we fought for each other like family. That's what matters.

“The best teams are those where everyone works toward a common goal. And a team that knows how to use their wings and line players well opens up more opportunities, making the attack more unpredictable. And us wing players depend a lot on the backcourt players,” says Radicevic.

A true master of the wing position, Radicevic is known for her precise and intelligent shooting. For her, scoring is not just about power, but also about outthinking the goalkeeper. Whether scoring from the wing or the seven-metre line, her focus and strategic approach are key to success.

“I've always loved the mind games with goalkeepers. I watch them closely, read their movements and try to catch them off guard. I'm known for my lob shot, and even though everyone knows it, I still do it. And it's all because I really try to read the goalkeepers,” she explains.

“Same with penalties. I'm thinking about what the goalkeeper is thinking at the moment: will I do what I usually do, or will I change my shot? And it's all about the confidence, I always have the confidence that I will be more successful than the goalkeeper,” says Radicevic.

As a passionate and emotional player, Radicevic thrives under pressure, but she has learned to manage her emotions and be focused only on scoring and winning. However, she admits she will analyse situations that have led to a defeat, but will never give up and will try to give even more, especially in crucial moments of the game.

“I only got angry if I missed some stupid shot, like the goalkeeper even didn't move, and I shoot directly into her. If I miss more than expected, I try to analyse what was the reason behind the missed shot. Was it fatigue? Was it a lack of concentration? A situation that did not depend only on me? But I don't dwell on it. I'm a passionate player, and I will always give all to help my teammates and to be at the level we need to be. And I think that's my biggest advantage on the court.

“I've carried the weight of many decisive moments, and I've never been afraid to take that last shot. Even if I miss multiple times, I want the ball in my hands for that final moment. My team trusts me, and that belief drives me forward. I never needed a wide angle to shoot, and together with Majda Mehmedovic, I believe we were two atypical wingers,” Radicevic continues.

“Sometimes, I joke that I wish there was a camera inside my head during the game, so people could see what goes on in my mind in those crucial seconds. When the score is tied, and I have the ball, a thousand thoughts run through my head in a split second, but I always trust my instinct.”

However, the Montenegrin star player is not just a one-way player. Radicevic also shows her excellence in defence. Good anticipation, interceptions and fast breaks are also in her book of play.

“I believe that the players on the far ends of the defence are extremely important. I'm a wing player who steals a lot of balls. I like watching left backs and left wings and try to prepare for their cooperation. In today's handball, wing players playing one-on-one is less common. It's more about fast breaks and positional attacks, and that's where my role comes in,” she adds.

“I analyse different situations where I can steal a ball. But at the same time, I believe that certain instincts can't be taught. You have to be born with them. Some aspects of the game can be developed throughout a career, but the feeling for the game, like stealing the ball, running in as a second line player, is something you either have it or not,” explains Radicevic.

Her preparation for the game is equally good and refined to the last detail. Just as on the court, Radicevic follows a strict routine off the court, too.

“I truly believe my longevity at this level is due to my discipline. Everything in my life is organised: when I eat, what I eat, when I sleep, how much I rest. Just as training is crucial, so is taking care of yourself off the court.

“On the day of the game, I prefer to be alone. Even when my family visits, they know I have my rituals. I visualise the game, think about possible situations on the court, and go through my tasks. I also have a ritual of cleaning my apartment before a game; it helps me clear my mind and prepare,” adds Radicevic.

While the family knows her ritual and meticulous preparation, one member has always been Radicevic's greatest support — her mother, Milijana.

“My mom is my greatest, toughest, and best critic. She was truly an exceptional handball player in her time, but she had my sister young and dedicated herself to family life. She has always been my biggest support, the person who understands me best, even to this day.

“After all these years of my sports career, I don't think there's a single match, not just mine, but any game in any league, whether it's the Hungarian or Romanian league, the men's or women's Champions League, that she doesn't watch. Without a doubt, my love for the sport comes from her,” concludes Radicevic.

