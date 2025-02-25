Road to glory set for EHF European Cup Men teams

Road to glory set for EHF European Cup Men teams

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
25 February 2025, 11:30

The eight teams left in the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 know how their path to the coveted title looks like. During a draw at the EHF office in Vienna on Tuesday, the quarter-final and semi-final pairings were set as the competition heads into its decisive phase.

Two days after the line-up for the quarter-finals was confirmed, the draw set out the remainder of the competition.

The 2020/21 champions, AEK Athens HC, will host Serbian side RK Partizan AdmiralBet in the first leg of the quarter-finals. Fellow Greek side Olympiacos SFP, who made it to the final last season, take on Runar Sandefjord from Norway, with the first leg also taking pace in Greece.

Last season's semi-finalists CS Minaur Baia Mare play the first quarter-final leg at home in Romania against Macedonian side HC Alkaloid, while Haukar and Bosnian contenders HC Izvidac throw their quarter-final duel off in Iceland.

In a next step, the semi-finals were also drawn, so all teams hoping to get through the quarter-finals already know who they potentially meet next in order to make it to the big final in May.

No country protection rule applied to the draw, but the two teams from Greece, who avoid each other in the quarter-finals, will also not meet in the semi-finals, should they make it to that stage.

The first quarter-final leg is scheduled for 22/23 March, followed by the return leg a week later, on 29/30 March. The semi-finals will be played in the second half of April.

EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 quarter-finals:

  • CS Minaur Baia Mare (Romania) vs HC Alkaloid (North Macedonia)
  • AEK Athens HC (Greece) vs RK Partizan AdmiralBet (Serbia)
  • Olympiacos SFP (Greece) vs Runar Sandefjord (Norway)
  • Haukar (Iceland) vs HC Izvidac (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Semi-finals:

  • winners CS Minaur Baia Mare/HC Alkaloid vs winners Olympiacos SFP/Runar Sandefjord
  • winners AEK Athens HC/RK Partizan AdmiralBet vs winners Haukar/HC Izvidac

photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff images

