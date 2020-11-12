Reaching for the stars: Cristina Neagu first podcast guest

The first episode of the official Women’s EHF EURO 2020 podcast is out now, and the series couldn’t have started much better. Reaching for the stars right from the start, the first featured guest is four-time World Handball Player of Year, Cristina Neagu.

The Romanian superstar talks about the matches, the tournaments and the injuries in her illustrious career that have changed her life on and off the court.

“The injuries and those periods that I was away from the court made me the player that I am today,” the standout left back says in this podcast. “They helped me so much, I feel so strong mentally because of that.”

Neagu speaks to Chris O’Reilly for a full hour, with Thursday’s podcast covering the first part of this extensive interview. The final part will be included in the second podcast of the series, to be released on Monday.

The European Handball Federation and the (Un)informed Handball Hour announced their renewed partnership for December’s Women’s EHF EURO 2020 on Wednesday.

Every second day, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh will welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on the European Championship - similar to their popular podcast service at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 in January.

Also, there will be regular preview podcasts in the build-up to the 3-20 December tournament in Norway and Denmark.

The EHF EURO podcast is available in English on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and acast while the episodes will also be embedded on eurohandball.com.