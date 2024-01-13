EURO24M

Record-tying Sweden seal big win to reach main round

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
13 January 2024, 22:00

There was no question about the winner in the match between one of the debutants at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, Georgia, and the most decorated team in the history of the competition, Sweden, as the reigning champions cruised to a 42:26 win, sealing their place in the main round with one match to spare.

GROUP E

Georgia vs Sweden 26:42 (9:23)

  • the reigning champions tied the record for the largest number of goals scored in a match by a single team at the Men’s EHF EURO, set by Norway against Poland two years ago
  • Sweden’s 23 goals in the first half was the second largest number of goals scored by a team in the first half at the EHF EURO, with the record being set by Poland against Belarus, with 26 goals in 2014
  • 12 players went on the scoresheet for Sweden, but their top scorer, right wing Sebastian Carl Percy Karlsson, was named the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos
  • Sweden’s win meant that the reigning champions are now on four points, with the Netherlands sharing the same tally, as both teams progressed to the main round
  • this is Sweden’s seventh consecutive berth and their 10th  in 12 editions since the current format was introduced at the EHF EURO

Sweden show no mercy against rookies

Sweden’s maiden match at the EHF EURO 2024 saw the Scandinavian side limp in the second half against Bosnia Herzegovina, albeit the finish was strong, with the reigning champions take a 29:19 win.

This time around, Sweden did not lift the pedal throughout the 60 minutes against Georgia, tying the record for the largest number of goals scored in a match at the EHF EURO, while also scoring their largest number of goals in the first half in the competition.

Sweden also clinched the second-largest win in their 98 matches at the EHF EURO, only one goal shy of the record set against Slovakia, in 2012. There was no stopping Glenn Solberg’s side, which sealed a main round berth and will look to extend their winning streak at the EHF EURO 2024 to three matches against the Netherlands on Monday.

