Record-tying Sweden seal big win to reach main round

Sweden show no mercy against rookies

Sweden’s maiden match at the EHF EURO 2024 saw the Scandinavian side limp in the second half against Bosnia Herzegovina, albeit the finish was strong, with the reigning champions take a 29:19 win.

This time around, Sweden did not lift the pedal throughout the 60 minutes against Georgia, tying the record for the largest number of goals scored in a match at the EHF EURO, while also scoring their largest number of goals in the first half in the competition.

Sweden also clinched the second-largest win in their 98 matches at the EHF EURO, only one goal shy of the record set against Slovakia, in 2012. There was no stopping Glenn Solberg’s side, which sealed a main round berth and will look to extend their winning streak at the EHF EURO 2024 to three matches against the Netherlands on Monday.