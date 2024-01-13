Denmark beat Greece to force early decision in group F

Debutants Greece have enriched the Men’s EHF EURO 2024

With still one round to go in group F, Greece know that their debut at the EHF EURO will get no prolongation in the main round next week, which would of course have meant a major upset. But Greece have a lot of positives to take home – regardless what happens in their last game against Czechia on Monday.

The team led by head coach Georgios Zaravinas consists for the most part of players that compete in the domestic Greek league. Not competed at a major event since the 2005 IHF World Championship, the team expected nothing else than coming up short in international experience, and also in sheer quality, compared to established forces like Denmark and Portugal.

But Greece have stuck to their positive attitude throughout. On and off the court, the Greek squad has shown their pure pleasure of being here while trying to play handball to their best. Sometimes not the results, but the image a team presents decides how a tournament will be remembered.