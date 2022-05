Referees and delegates nominated for Budapest

The EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 sees titleholders Vipers Kristiansand, record champions Györi Audi ETO KC, Metz Handball, and Team Esbjerg battling it out for the most coveted trophy in women's club handball.

In the build-up to the two-day tournament at MVM Dome in the Hungarian capital, the EHF on Tuesday has announced the nominated referees and delegates.

The nominations are as follows:

Semi-final 1, Saturday 4 June at 15:15 CEST:

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Referees: Ana Vranes, Marlis Wenninger (AUT)

Delegates: Carmen Manchado Lopez (EHF Methods Commission/ESP), Päivi Mitrunen (EHF Competitions Commission/FIN)

Semi-final 2, Saturday 4 June at 18:00 CEST:

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Referees: Jelena Vujacic, Andjelina Kazanegra (MNE)

Delegates: Tatjana Medved (EHF Delegate/SRB), Lidija Bojic-Cacic (EHF Methods Commission/CRO)

3/4 placement match, Sunday 5 June at 15:15 CEST:

Loser Györ/Esbjerg vs Loser Metz/Vipers

Referees: Tatjana Prastalo, Vesna Balvan (BIH)

Final, Sunday 5 June at 18:00 CEST:

Winner Györ/Esbjerg vs Winner Metz/Vipers

Referees: Maike Merz, Tanja Kuttler (GER)