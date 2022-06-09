Referees and delegates nominated for EHF FINAL4 Men

The EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 on 18/19 June sees titleholders Barça, former champions THW Kiel and Lomza Vive Kielce, as well as four-time finalists Telekom Veszprém HC battling it out for the most coveted trophy in men's club handball.

In the build-up to the two-day tournament at LANXESS arena in Cologne, the EHF has announced the nominated referees and delegates, confirming that Croatian referees Matija Gubica and Boris Milosevic will take control of the final.

The experienced duo also led the final of the EHF FINAL4 Men 2020 and were in charge of the third place match in 2017. The list of major matches Gubica and Milosevic have refereed further includes the Men's EHF EURO 2018 final between Spain and Sweden and the 2019 IHF Men's World Championship final between Denmark and Norway.

Nominated referees and delegates for the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022:

Semi-final 2, Saturday 18 June at 15:15 CEST:

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL)

Referees: Mads Hansen, Jesper Madsen (DEN)

Delegates: Marco Trespidi (EHF Beach Commission/ITA), Oyvind Togstad (Technical Refereeing Committee/NOR)

Semi-final 1, Saturday 18 June at 18:00 CEST:

THW Kiel (GER) vs Barça (ESP)

Referees: Nenad Nikolic, Dusan Stojkovic (SRB)

Delegates: Peter Olsson (SWE), Dragan Nachevski (EHF Competitions Commission/MKD)

3/4 placement match, Sunday 19 June at 15:15 CEST:

Loser Kiel/Barça vs Loser Veszprém/Kielce

Referees: Karim Gasmi, Raouf Gasmi (FRA)

Final, Sunday 19 June at 18:00 CEST:

Winner Kiel/Barça vs Winner Veszprém/Kielce

Referees: Matija Gubica, Boris Milosevic (CRO)