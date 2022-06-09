“I am happy that we are at the FINAL4 once again. For me, it is the biggest handball spectacle and every player enjoys being part of the event,” said Strlek.

Telekom Veszprém welcomed the 2021/2022 season with a new head coach. Former player Momir Ilic took over the helm after being an assistant coach to David Davis. Veszprém set a clear three-year plan and it’s on a good way to accomplish it already this season.

“Momir (below) took over at the start of the season and he did a really good job this season. And there is so much more in front of him. He has the experience, and charisma, he has played in great clubs and worked with great coaches. I hope we will achieve many things with him at the helm,” said Strlek about his former colleague, now head coach Momir Ilic.

Right at the start of the new EHF Champions League season, the Hungarian champions had tough opponents to conquer in group B but they proved how strong they are. In the first five rounds, they were only defeated by their upcoming FINAL4 opponent, Lomza Vive Kielce.

In 14 group matches, Veszprém scored eight wins, one draw and five defeats. Clubs sixth FINAL4 appearance in eight seasons was accomplished by overcoming Vardar in the play-offs and Aalborg in the quarter-finals.

“My thought process is that it can always be better but, of course, we are satisfied with the season so far. Everything is open, we are playing on a high level. I think everyone in the team gave their best and not one of us had a bad performance. Everyone knew their role and they carried it out. The results are visible, we still have two trophies to fight for. Of course, everything can happen in those three matches but I hope everything will turn out good for us,” added Strlek.

Left wing Strlek had an important role in his club's success, scoring 68 times, making him the club’s fourth top scorer overall with only Petar Nenadic, Yahia Omar and Gasper Marguc ahead of him. Their performance so far shows how Veszprem can be dangerous from every position.

“Veszprem is an institution and a great club, always with clear goals and backed up by amazing fans. For every player, I believe, it’s a pleasure to play in club like Veszprem,” stated Strlek.

Manuel Strlek spent six years in Kielce before joining Veszprem in 2018. There is no one in the team who knows their semi-final opponents better than himself. Telekom Veszprém will face Lomza Vive Kielce on Saturday, 18 June, at 15:15 CEST (live on EHFTV).