Referees nominated for EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup
The referees and delegates for the upcoming EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup have been nominated.
The event, which throws off on Thursday this week, sees the best club teams in beach handball meet for the final time in 2021. The action will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Twitch channel which will also include a special live show on Sunday.
The following will be present on the sand to officiate and oversee the competition which concludes with the finals on Sunday.
Delegates:
Nevena Krajcar
Nikolaos Erinakis
Jiri Opava
Ioannis Meimaridis
Marco Trespidi
Emir Beslija
Anke Nooijens
Marek Goralczyk
Referees:
Tea Lackovic
Natasa Visnjic
Sergio Martinez
Victor Rollan
Cédric Daré
Mathieu Fanack
Luciano Cardone
Sebastiano Manuele
Maciej Rogala
Kasper Andrzej Jaworski
Ana Barbosa
Nadia Lemos
Daniela Andrea Enache
Corina Floriana Constantin
Anastasiia Kuruch
Hanna Silvestrova