Referees nominated for EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup

The referees and delegates for the upcoming EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup have been nominated.

The event, which throws off on Thursday this week, sees the best club teams in beach handball meet for the final time in 2021. The action will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Twitch channel which will also include a special live show on Sunday.

The following will be present on the sand to officiate and oversee the competition which concludes with the finals on Sunday.

Delegates:

Nevena Krajcar

Nikolaos Erinakis

Jiri Opava

Ioannis Meimaridis

Marco Trespidi

Emir Beslija

Anke Nooijens

Marek Goralczyk

Referees:

Tea Lackovic

Natasa Visnjic

Sergio Martinez

Victor Rollan

Cédric Daré

Mathieu Fanack

Luciano Cardone

Sebastiano Manuele

Maciej Rogala

Kasper Andrzej Jaworski

Ana Barbosa

Nadia Lemos

Daniela Andrea Enache

Corina Floriana Constantin

Anastasiia Kuruch

Hanna Silvestrova