This is Me: Yvette Broch

Playing in Spain really changed me. Having contact with a professional league motivated me a lot and made me train harder and enjoying handball even more. The move to Metz, in 2011, when I was 20 years old, was another shock, because the level was just so high. But I was making my first steps in the handball world, therefore, naturally, I decided to train even more.



In my four years there, I learnt a lot. The pressure to deliver was huge and there were some difficult moments, where I could not feel like myself.



In my modelling career, the feelings were the same: you had to look beautiful, to shine every time, to own the catwalk, to have everything perfect in the photoshoots for the magazines.



I was already experienced and ready to make the next step. Győr were the best team in the world back then and I was extremely happy to sign for them. It meant that I was going to be even better, one of the best players in the world. I definitely wanted to be. Indeed, I became the best line player at Women’s EHF EURO 2016 and the IHF Women’s World Championship in 2017. Eventually, the price for all these trophies and individual awards was too big.



On one hand, I had everything. I was playing for the best team in the world, won the DELO EHF Champions League twice, the team was excellently organised. I had every reason to be happy, but after three years I realized I was not.



Because here’s what I thought: after I will win the DELO EHF Champions League, I will be so happy. And, for the first trophy, it did feel amazing. The second one though? After some days, nothing, just emptiness. I was just battered physically and mentally. The rhythm was just overwhelming, all my life was pre-planned and it was all about navigating through games and training.

I realised I pushed myself too much. Every day I needed to be better, a thing that brought me a lot over the years. But it also broke me down.

The decision to make an end to my career was a shocking one for many. Because I finally had everything, I should have been happy. I had worked so hard to be there...





But the other side inside me screaming to take rest, to find balance back, to experience other things in life.



At that time I was so done with handball. I knew I wanted to stop. But to say it out loud took me some weeks. Because, you know, it was also very difficult for me.



And I needed to stop.



For two years and seven months, I did not play handball. I recharged and finally got time for myself. I even took part in a Dutch TV show called “Expeditie Robinson”, which saw me and other contestants isolated in Malaysia.



I learnt to appreciate the comfort we have, food on the table, a soft bed, everything we need to live a ‘good’ life. There, I learnt how to make it without all these things. Things like living with the rhythm of nature. Waking up when the sun is up, sleeping when the sun sets. Finding food to eat, making fire and a place to sleep... It was amazing! The first week was difficult, but it was an experience, because here, in our ‘normal’ life, we almost are separated from nature. It was an amazing experience.



But handball is still part of me. After these experiences, I wanted to come back and enjoy the game again. Well, my career was not over. I made some agreements with myself, especially before signing for a club as big as CSM Bucuresti that I will be nice to myself. To listen to my body, and not put any pressure on myself.

At the highest level, there will always be the pressure to win. But it is not going to affect me anymore, I am not going to be mean to myself.



Of course, I am going out to win every game, it is just in my nature. From the modelling career to the handball career, I have always been like this and I will never change. However, there is a difference: I can handle the pressure from years back. I feel more secure with who I am.