Regional derbies ahead at M18 EHF EURO

Spain will play in group E, with 2022 runners-up Sweden drawn in group D together with Hungary, Switzerland and Israel.

Group A is an all-Balkan affair of Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia and Greece, while both groups C and F will feature Nordic derbies - between Denmark and Norway, and Iceland and the Faroe Islands, respectively.

Tournament hosts Montenegro chose to join group F, alongside Iceland, the Faroes, and Italy. Germany, who won bronze in 2022, will face France, Poland and North Macedonia.

The M18 EHF EURO 2024 takes place between 7 and 18 August.

M18 EHF EURO 2024

Group A: Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Greece

Group B: Germany, France, Poland, North Macedonia

Group C: Denmark, Norway, Czechia, Ukraine

Group D: Sweden, Hungary, Switzerland, Israel

Group E: Spain, Portugal, Austria, Romania

Group F: Iceland, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Italy

The draw also took place for the M18 EHF Championships in Slovakia and Kosovo, which will take place between 12 and 15 August. For the championships in Slovakia, the four participating teams from the Baltic countries - Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Finland - found themselves split into the two groups. In Kosovo, the hosts chose to join the four-team group A alongside Bulgaria, Belgium and Azerbaijan.

M18 EHF Championship I (Slovakia)

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Estonia, Türkiye

Group B: Latvia, Slovakia, Netherlands, Finland

M18 EHF Championship II (Kosovo)

Group A: Kosovo, Bulgaria, Belgium, Azerbaijan

Group B: Luxembourg, Georgia, Great Britain