Jesper Jensen: “We must win as much as possible”

EHF / Ida Hummeluhr
29 February 2024, 11:00

The Danish national team has so far kept a clean slate in the race to join the Women’s EHF EURO 2024. After beating Poland in Lubin 26:22 on Wednesday, they confirmed their place in the final tournament and are looking to win again at home on Saturday (16:00 CET, live on EHFTV).

Head coach Jesper Jensen thinks highly of the quality of their opponents, despite a string of victories over Poland in recent history.

“We met Poland at the World Championship in December and we had a really good experience and beat them relatively safely. However, I also think that they have played a lot of good games recently,” Jensen says.

“They have a good physique and the Polish clubs are doing better and better. I also think that, from the outside, it seems that there is a great physical focus with them. They are very competitive compared to the physics you meet at international top level, so it is something to focus on,” he adds.

“They also have quite a few players who come out to the bigger clubs. So, they are heading in a good direction.”

The style of Poland’s play is also good for Denmark, according to Jensen.

“They suit us well. We like to play against the physically strong teams, I think that reflects well on our players and our defence. And then we have good goalkeepers who are good at long shots together with our defence.

“But there is also a difference between playing in Poland and in Denmark. However, we go into the games believing that we can win both,” Jensen says.

That mindset is key to the way he wants to position Denmark.

“It is part of our story and our self-understanding that we want to win as many games as possible. We have crept up into the top four in the world, and we would like to continue to position and thus cement this by being able to beat Poland twice,” Jensen says.

A second victory in the doubleheader would make Denmark the only team with points on their account in the three-team group 8; they also won the first two games against Kosovo, giving them four points before the second round of matches. Poland play Kosovo in the final rounds in April.

Lars Møller

But the games are about more than just qualifying for the EHF EURO final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

“We must continue to make everyone more aware that it matters a lot. There is so much in Norwegian and French DNA that no matter if they lose five games in a row, people will always consider them a top team. To get up there over time and really get on the same level with them in both our own and other people's consciousness, we have to keep winning,” Jensen says.

“We must win as much as possible. And there Poland is, one of the teams that sneaks up from below. So, we have to try to position ourselves like that. Then there is also the practicality of winning the group and being able to be the best seeded team. It is also about expanding our own chances and making them as good as possible. It is about self-understanding,” the Danish national team coach and Team Esbjerg coach says.

Jensen and his players have all had a busy season as part of the EHF Champions League Women, with three Danish sides – his own Esbjerg, as well as Ikast Handbold and Odense Håndbold – all competing in the top-tier competition. Several Danish players also play the Champions League with foreign clubs, including Györi Audi ETO KC, Vipers Kristiansand and Metz Handball.

“We have a strong squad. However, it is always a bit difficult with the first assembly after a championship. And then we have a team where all our players play in the EHF Champions League, so they've just been really busy since the first round,” Jensen says.

“Some of the players come in with little things. But it is also our task during a week like this – and in the meeting in April – to take good care of them and try to get something out of them and get better as a team, but also to be aware that in order to have a good team we must also have good players. So we also have to be careful and sensible in our approach to how much we have to push the players,” he explains.

Jensen is relying on experience when it comes to picking his squad in this important year.

“We have chosen basically the same squad as at the World Championship. We have a little evaluation and look back and then forward to the Olympics. So, we really want to tie the knot in the final round,” he adds.

“Up until now, we have run individual conversations with the players, and now we will take the collective part. Then it is hopefully closed, and then we can look forward to our exciting tasks here in the EHF EURO 2024 qualification against Poland, but also to the Olympics in August,” Jensen concludes.

Lars Møller 2
Lars Møller
POL DEN Fot. Pawel Bejnarowicz 13
Paweł Bejnarowicz

Photos © Paweł Bejnarowicz, Lars Møller

