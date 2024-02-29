Jesper Jensen: “We must win as much as possible”

But the games are about more than just qualifying for the EHF EURO final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

“We must continue to make everyone more aware that it matters a lot. There is so much in Norwegian and French DNA that no matter if they lose five games in a row, people will always consider them a top team. To get up there over time and really get on the same level with them in both our own and other people's consciousness, we have to keep winning,” Jensen says.

“We must win as much as possible. And there Poland is, one of the teams that sneaks up from below. So, we have to try to position ourselves like that. Then there is also the practicality of winning the group and being able to be the best seeded team. It is also about expanding our own chances and making them as good as possible. It is about self-understanding,” the Danish national team coach and Team Esbjerg coach says.

Jensen and his players have all had a busy season as part of the EHF Champions League Women, with three Danish sides – his own Esbjerg, as well as Ikast Handbold and Odense Håndbold – all competing in the top-tier competition. Several Danish players also play the Champions League with foreign clubs, including Györi Audi ETO KC, Vipers Kristiansand and Metz Handball.

“We have a strong squad. However, it is always a bit difficult with the first assembly after a championship. And then we have a team where all our players play in the EHF Champions League, so they've just been really busy since the first round,” Jensen says.

“Some of the players come in with little things. But it is also our task during a week like this – and in the meeting in April – to take good care of them and try to get something out of them and get better as a team, but also to be aware that in order to have a good team we must also have good players. So we also have to be careful and sensible in our approach to how much we have to push the players,” he explains.

Jensen is relying on experience when it comes to picking his squad in this important year.

“We have chosen basically the same squad as at the World Championship. We have a little evaluation and look back and then forward to the Olympics. So, we really want to tie the knot in the final round,” he adds.

“Up until now, we have run individual conversations with the players, and now we will take the collective part. Then it is hopefully closed, and then we can look forward to our exciting tasks here in the EHF EURO 2024 qualification against Poland, but also to the Olympics in August,” Jensen concludes.