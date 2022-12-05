Register for the new European Beach Handball Tour season

Teams and organisers can register here for the ebt tournaments and regulations can be found here.

Last season showed an improving tendency compared to 2019/20, and 2020/21 seasons, where many tournaments were cancelled due to the pandemic.

51 tournaments were played last season across 17 nations, 49 of which for both men's and women's teams, and 10 new tournaments on the scene.

99 women's teams from 19 nations and 120 men's teams from 19 nations competed on the sand and we look forward to welcoming even more in the coming year.

Two indoor ebt tournaments are already scheduled for the winter period, Aalsmeer indoor: Karin Cup EBT 2022 in the Netherlands on 27-29 December 2022 and Prague Open Beach Handball in Czech Republic on 20-22 January 2023.