Registration open for EHF Scientific Conference

The start of the European club handball season is approaching fast – and so is the sixth EHF Scientific Conference.

Set up in cooperation with the Union of University Handball Teachers, the online conference Digitization and Technology in Handball – Natural Sciences/The Games/Humanities will take place on 4/5 November 2021.

Participants can now REGISTER HERE and should do so before 4 October.

The deadline for the submission of abstracts is 17 September, the deadline for the submission of articles and presentations is 15 October. Details regarding the presentation requirements can be found in the documents below: