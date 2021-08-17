Registration open for EHF Scientific Conference
The start of the European club handball season is approaching fast – and so is the sixth EHF Scientific Conference.
Set up in cooperation with the Union of University Handball Teachers, the online conference Digitization and Technology in Handball – Natural Sciences/The Games/Humanities will take place on 4/5 November 2021.
Participants can now REGISTER HERE and should do so before 4 October.
The deadline for the submission of abstracts is 17 September, the deadline for the submission of articles and presentations is 15 October. Details regarding the presentation requirements can be found in the documents below:
Sixth EHF Scientific Conference documents
The participation fee, also including the publication of submitted articles, is €50 (subsidised by the EHF).
EHF Commission members, EHF Lecturers, EHF Scientific Network Members, and Members of the Union of University Handball Teachers can take part free of charge.
Special emphasis on digitisation
The EHF Scientific Conference brings together professional and scientific experts to reflect on various aspects of professional handball, but also to continue gathering knowledge about medical and socio-economical aspects of the sport.
Special emphasis at this year's edition is put on digitisation to discuss and elaborate the importance of technologies in sport and educational services, especially in handball, the potential it offers in defined areas and how to utilise it efficiently for handball.
The topics covered in this year’s conference:
- coaching-related topics
- prevention, rehabilitation, nutrition, mental treatment
- socio-economical aspects of sports, in particular handball (during the pandemic)
- grassroots handball
Further documentation of past EHF Scientific Conferences is available for download here.