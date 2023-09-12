Registration still open for 7th EHF Scientific Conference

The deadline for abstract submission is 20 September, with the deadline to register for the event being 4 October, and participants submitting articles or presentations must submit them by 22 October. Payment of 100 EUR (subsidised by the EHF) is a requirement to attend and must be paid by 15 October. EHF Commission members, EHF experts and members of the Union of University Handball Teachers do not have to pay any fees for participation.

In addition to attending the event in person in Porto, individuals can also follow the conference online. The link to the livestream will be available to registered participants as the conference approaches its dates.

Lifelong activity the main focus

The main subject will be “Sustainability in Handball – Circle of a Handball Life”. The program provides age-appropriate tools to use for the development of young players; another aim of the program is to demonstrate that people can enjoy playing handball at all ages, not just in the youth and young adult phases.

Pedro Sequeira, Chairman of the EHF Methods Commission, explains the guidelines of the project. “It is for all different types of handball, from kindergarten to walking handball for the elder players, for professionals and non-professionals, for regional, national or international competitions, for school teachers, universities which educate physical education teachers, for referee lecturers and coach education, for beach handball, simply for everybody involved in handball."

The following topics will be also discussed at the conference:

Grassroots handball

Coaching-related topics

Prevention, rehabilitation, nutrition, mental treatment

Socio-economical aspects of sports, especially handball

Previous information from earlier conferences can be found here.

For more information and registration, visit this link.